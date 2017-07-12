Leftist Protesters Lured Into Cheering Hitler Quotes: A “Discrediting by Contamination” Tactic

http://www.renegadetribune.com/leftist-protesters-lured-cheering-hitler-quotes-discrediting-contamination-tactic/

In an amusing display, participants at a recent “Impeach Trump” protest in Chicago applauded and cheered a speech largely composed of quotes by Adolf Hitler (full transcript of speech provided in appendix section).

The event, held on 2 July 2017, appears to have been organized by RefuseFacism.org. [1]

The spectacle was recorded and is available on YouTube (see featured video). Uploaded on 2 July 2017, the video has so far attracted 108,764 views (as of 11 July), while a mirrored version of it (uploaded on 8 July) has gained over 150,000 views. [2], [3] The story has also been covered on a number of blogsites.

The speech, delivered by a man identified as Shad Daley in the description section of the YouTube video (presumably a reference to the 4chan /pol/ meme culture song “Shadilay” by the ’80s Italian band P.E.P.E.), begins by way of introduction at the 0:47 minute mark. [4], [2]

The opening quote (1:11 minutes) is a statement by prominent Third Reich NSDAP figure Gregor Strasser, made on 15 June 1926. Likewise, the passage: “Life is like a mirror, if you frown at it, it frowns back, if you smile it returns the greeting” at 2:11 minutes appears to be a quote from William Makepeace Thackeray.

The remainder of the speech, however, is composed entirely of quotes by Adolf Hitler, including only minor substitutions where appropriate, such as “American Nation” and “Donald Trump”.

The speech concludes with the following words by Hitler:

The doom of a nation can be averted only by a storm of flowing passion, but only those who are passionate themselves can arouse passion in others.”

The audience then reacts with cheers and applause.

Following this, the RefuseFacism.org co-organizer approaches “Shad” with paperwork, presumably encouraging him to join the organization.

Apart from providing amusement value in terms of trolling, this exploit also suggests a potentially effective tactic of “discrediting by contamination” (for want of a better term), which, with some creativity, could be adapted to suit a whole variety of situations.

The progressive far left, being hideously ignorant of such topics as history and political theory, and occupying a fairly compressed space on the political spectrum, would appear to be far more susceptible to such a discrediting tactic than those who lean any distance “right” of them. The latter, representing a far looser, more decentralized collection of ideologies, would – as a whole in this context – have fewer points of vulnerability.

Quite possibly we will see more such incidents against the far left in the future.

Appendix section: The speech

“Ladies, Gentleman, and non-binary members of our congregation today: I would like to thank everyone for coming out today to support the constitutional rule of law, I stand here today, a veteran of these United States armed forces, and a proud 21st century patriot. I would like to take this opportunity to talk about this oppressive regime, and the repressive regime that constitutes capitalism as a whole.”

“Dear socialists, we are enemies of today’s capitalistic economic system for the exploitation of the economically weak, with its unfair salaries, with its unseemly evaluation of a human being according to wealth and property instead of responsibility and performance, and we are all determined to destroy this system under all conditions.”

– Gregor Strasser, 15 June 1926 [5]

“Benefit to the community precedes benefit to the individual.”

– Adolf Hitler [6]

“The state should retain supervision and each property owner should consider himself appointed by the state. It is his duty not to use his property against the interests of others among his own people. This is the crucial matter. The [American Nation] will always retain its right to control the owners of property.”

– Adolf Hitler [7]

“A policy of laissez faire in this sphere is not only cruelty to the individual guiltless victims but also to the nation as a whole.”

– Adolf Hitler [8]

“For there is one thing we must never forget… the majority can never replace the man.”

– Adolf Hitler [9]

“Life is like a mirror, if you frown at it, it frowns back, if you smile it returns the greeting.”

– William Makepeace Thackeray [10]

“Donald Trump seems to think that if you tell a big enough lie, and tell it frequently enough, that it will be believed. It’s not the truth that matters, but victory.”

– Adolf Hitler [11], [12]

“The doom of a nation can be averted only by a storm of flowing passion, but only those who are passionate themselves can arouse passion in others.”

– Adolf Hitler [13]

Featured video:

