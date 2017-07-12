Congressmen officially file articles of impeachment against Donald Trump — and say ‘Republicans will join’ (LOL….)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/07/congressmen-officially-file-articles-of-impeachment-against-donald-trump-and-say-republicans-will-join/

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) on Wednesday formally filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

According to a statement, Sherman and Rep. Al Green (D-TX) are filing for impeachment over what they believe is obstruction of justice in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, as well as revelations from the ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“Every day Democrats, Republicans, and the entire world are shocked by the latest example of America’s amateur President,” the statement reads. “Ignorance accompanied by a refusal to learn. Lack of impulse control, accompanied by a refusal to have his staff control his impulses. We’re no longer surprised by any action, no matter how far below the dignity of the office—and no matter how dangerous to the country.”

“Filing Articles of Impeachment is the first step on a very long road,” Sherman adds. “But if the impulsive incompetency continues, then eventually—many, many months from now—Republicans will join the impeachment effort.”

Sherman has indicated that he may invoke the “privileged motion” of impeachment filing — a parliamentary rule that requires the entire House to vote regardless of whether the House Judiciary Committee chooses to take it up.

“I would hope that the Article, once submitted, would receive expeditious consideration by the Judiciary Committee. However, if it becomes clear that such consideration is not forthcoming, I (after consultation with colleagues and leadership) will make a privileged motion that the entire House of Representatives immediately debate the Article,” he wrote.