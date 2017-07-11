Yemen’s Cholera Epidemic Reaches New Heights

In June, Oxfam’s country director in Yemen, Sajjad Mohamed Sajid, called for a “massive aid effort” to address the epidemic, which by then was already killing one person every hour. By the end of the month, UNICEF and the World Bank responded to increased demand, delivering enough medical and water purification supplies to treat 10,000 people. While cholera is relatively simple to treat in most parts of the world, death can occur within hours if severely ill patients are left untreated.

For the most part, the state of Yemen’s epidemic can be attributed to its ongoing civil war. Since March 2015, the nation has witnessed a devastating conflict between the Saudi-backed government of its current president, Abdrabbuh Mansour, and Iran-backed Houthi rebels allied with his predecessor, Ali Abdullah Saleh. In addition to taking the lives of more than 10,000 people and displacing millions, the war has toppled much of Yemen’s infrastructure. Today, more than half of the nation’s health facilities have been shut down and around 14.5 million people have been denied regular access to clean water and sanitation. The destruction of the country’s health, water, and sanitation systems has served to exacerbate the spread of cholera, which is transmitted through contaminated food and water.

Yemen’s precarious financial situation has only made matters worse. The country, now the poorest in the Arab world, has stopped paying its sanitation workers, resulting in septic backups and piles of garbage that contaminate the nation’s wells—a main source of drinking water. In April, heavy rains washed mounds of waste into the nation’s water sources, while warm weather encouraged the spread of cholera pathogens. The government has also failed to pay around 30,000 of its health workers for the last ten months, prompting the UN to offer “incentive payments” to get workers involved in medical treatment and prevention.

Even with organizations like UNICEF providing medical assistance, Yemen has struggled to properly allocate its humanitarian aid. On the one hand, humanitarian organizations face a number of logistical obstacles, such as a Saudi-led blockade on relief supplies. On the other, locals report that life-saving goods are occasionally stolen and sold on the black market. According to Jamie McGoldrick, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, $1.1 billion in aid set aside by donor governments including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Germany, the U.S., and the UK has yet to be distributed in the region.

At a Thursday news conference in Sanaa, McGoldrick also told reporters that vital resources are being diverted away from those requiring food assistance to address the cholera epidemic. WHO reports that millions of people in Yemen are on the brink of famine, while around 17 million don’t know where their next meal will come from. Without the proper food and nutrition, Yemen’s population is even more vulnerable to diseases like cholera. “If we don’t get these resources replaced, then using those resources for cholera will mean that food insecurity will suffer,” McGoldrick said. “We’re trying to do our best,” he added, “but it’s very much beyond what we can cope with.”