FBI arrests US soldier over plot to provide IS with drone, army documents

HONOLULU — An active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges after he allegedly attempted to provide classified documents and a drone to the Islamic State group and pledged allegiance to it, officials said Monday.

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI said Ikaika Kang attempted to provide classified and unclassified military documents and a drone to the organization to use against American forces. It said Kang also tried to teach the group combat techniques and indicated he wanted to use his rifle to “kill a bunch of people.”

Those are the allegations made in an affidavit FBI Special Agent Jimmy Chen supporting charges made against Kang.

The 26-page affidavit alleges Kang copied secret military documents in 2015 and attempted to provide them to Islamic State through undercover FBI agents. The affidavit says he also made combat training videos for the organization’s soldiers, and he made his pledge to the terrorist group in English and repeated it in Arabic.

FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said SWAT team special agents arrested the 34-year-old on Saturday.

Kang, a sergeant first class, made his first appearance in federal court on Monday on terrorism charges. He will face a detention hearing Thursday.

His military service record said Kang was an air traffic control operator at Wheeler Army Airfield.

Birney Bervar, Kang’s appointed attorney, said he still doesn’t know much about the case. He said he only talked to Kang for a few minutes.

Kang enlisted in the Army in December 2001, just months after the Sept. 11 attacks. He served in Iraq from March 2010 to February 2011 and Afghanistan from July 2013 to April 2014.

Kang was assigned to the headquarters of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.