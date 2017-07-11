Fabricating Israel: Biblical Archaeology and a Chronology of Propaganda

http://www.renegadetribune.com/fabricating-israel-biblical-archaeology-chronology-propaganda/

These days any search engine will produce pages of biblical based archaeological findings, which are celebrated, and a growing mound of physical evidence proving the old testament is a true historical record of the ancient Israelites.

Scaligerian chronology is seemingly accepted by academia without question when it comes to biblical archaeology.

However, trouble is brewing as an intellectual war for the truth is underway. Actually it has been going on for several hundred years, since the Council of Trent, and now the new chronology is bringing this to a head.

Search engines would have us believe (according to popular results) that long gone are the days of biblical minimalism that began in the 1990s with two main claims:

first, that the Bible cannot be considered reliable evidence for what had happened in ancient Israel; and

second, that “Israel” itself is a problematic subject for historical study.

Personally I would add that there is no reliable evidence for what happened in ancient Israel because there is no reliable evidence for the existence of the biblical ancient Israel.

Joseph Scaliger

In a recent interview with Jacob Duellman on Gnostic Media’s Unspun we find out that Jacob’s literary and textual research of Scaliger concurs with Fomenko’s research, which is based on mathematical algorithms. More shocking is that not only do Jacob and Jan Irvin show evidence of a fabricated chronology, but these cover ups and fabrications in history can be directly traced to recent projects like MK Ultra and current globalist agendas.

Presently Joseph Scaliger’s chronology is simply accepted and mostly goes unquestioned in spite of contradictions. Yet Scaliger’s own family history appears to be fabricated and was in question by his contemporaries.

For example Jacob Duellman discovered that Scaliger can’t produce requested primary source documentation for his claim to be of the noble bloodline, La Scala. As proof of his family’s noble heritage, Scaliger boasted of having seen it in a book titled De la Scala, which was translated into beautiful Latin by Paulis Amelias from the Bavarian Annals. When no record or mention of this work by Paulis Amelias could be located, Joseph Scaliger stated;

A great many books are still unknown so that no one ought to conclude that Paulis Amelias had never existed because it was not to be found.”

The family name Scaliger appears to have been adopted and the illustrious claims of nobility were started by his father Julius Caesar Sclliger, who was interestingly associated with the false attribution of Aristotle’s love poems.

When confronted with contradictions Scaliger had a habit of going on the attack, assuming nom de plumes and using sophistry arguments reminiscent of present day online trolling techniques. Indeed he appears to have been one of the earliest recorded trolls using these tactics on his contemporary academics.

Duellman points out that the 1855 biography of Joseph Scaliger was written by none other than Jacob Bernays, the grandfather of Edward Bernays who was the “double nephew” of Sigmund Freud and described as the father of public relations. Bernays literally wrote the book on propaganda. This connection ties into the research of Jan Irvin on MK Ultra and the intelligence communities.

Biblical Archaeology

In Fomenko’s Chronology 1 page 39-40 he points out that great sums of money have been invested in special research societies and foundations have been set up for the sole purpose of conducting archaeological research in Scaligerian “Biblical Countries”.

10 years after Bernays published his biography on Scaliger the Research Fund of Palestine was founded. Fomenko states that no other region of the planet has been studied by archaeologists with such intensity as the Scaligerian “Biblical” territories.

“The depiction of events following the Exodus, listing the sites where stops were made, the crossing of the desert- all of this is fiction.” ~ Egyptologist W Spielberg

Jericho, which was destroyed in the Bible, has been arbitrarily identified as a particular a site that has been subject to thorough excavations since the endeavours of Sellin, Watzinger & Garstang in the late 1800’s without results. This was picked back up in 1952 by Kathleen Kenyon, but no justifications for identifying the excavated town as Jericho have ever been found.

What makes the Jericho excavation all the more interesting are the people involved in it and their connections to the ongoing chronology of propaganda. Garstang is the co-founder of the the British School of Archaeology in Palestine along with Israel Gallancz, also a founder of the British Academy and the uncle of Victor Gallancz, a Zionist Fabian propagandist who got an early start publishing books on the anti-semitism of the Nazi regime staring in 1933, and in 1942 he predicted 6 million jewish deaths. In May 1945 his last major contribution to Jewish refugees was the freely distributed pamphlet titled Nowhere to Lay Their Heads. It was a personal appeal for the opening up of Palestine for large scale Jewish immigration from Europe.

Meanwhile Kathleen Kenyon is the daughter of Fredrick Kenyon director of the British museum and he was president of the British Academy as was Arthur James Balfour of the Balfour Declaration.

Another interesting Biblical Archeology connection is William Flinders Petrie, whose discovery of the ‘Israel’ or Merneptah stele made him a household name with announcement of the oldest mention of Israel. The inscription of Merenptah is a recording of his triumphs over the Libyans and the Peoples of the Sea. When Wilhelm Spiegelberg came over to read it, near the end of the text he was puzzled by one name, that of a people or tribe, whom Merenptah had victoriously smitten-“I.si.ri.ar?” It was Petrie whose quick imaginative mind leapt to the solution: “Israel!” Spiegelberg agreed that it must be so. “Won’t the reverends be pleased?” was his comment. At dinner that evening Petrie prophesied: “This stele will be better known in the world than anything else I have found.” It was the first mention of the word “Israel” in any Egyptian text and the news made headlines when it reached the English papers.

Petrie was the mentor of Margaret Murry, mother of Egyptology and grandmother of Wicca, and of Gerald Lankester Harding, the Director of the Department of Antiquities of Jordan from 1936–1956. His tenure spanned the period of the Dead Sea Scrolls discovery.

In 1947 Father Roland de Vaux was contacted by Gerald Harding to investigate a cave near the dead sea where some scrolls had been found and was charged with overseeing research on the Dead Sea Scrolls.

A small group of young scholars of Hebrew were appointed to work on allotted scrolls; one of them was John Allegro, the only secularist. Allegro not only rocked the boat by discussing his findings in interviews on the BBC where he revealed that the leader of the scrolls may have been crucified, but he also put together a private team with the help of King Hussein of Jordan and other sponsors to carry out an exploration on three fronts: Mazin, Christmas Cave, and Ain Feshka. The aim was to look for artifacts, documents, signs of habitation – anything that might throw light on the history of the area between the first century B.C. and the end of the Second Jewish Revolt in A.D. 135. He didn’t find anything.

Allegro believed that it was necessary to get these works out as quickly as possible; he told de Vaux that he could have his share of the texts ready in 1960, but due to hold ups had to wait until 1968 for his volume, Discoveries in the Judaean Desert of Jordan. Allegro had completed his work by 1960 and held highly controversial views based on his translations of the scrolls. Departmental conflict was beginning to break out.

Duellman & Irvin discuss how Allegro had really discovered that the scrolls contained code for a Bacchanalian hallucinogenic mushroom sex cult. Interestingly they also point out that not only are the powers overseeing the scrolls beginning to freak out about these supposedly ancient practices of the past showing up as code in the new testament, as well as the scrolls, but also how Allegro was still working with the support of king Hussein of Jordan after getting kicked off the team. All of this was coming to a head when coincidentally the 6 day war broke out. Israel seized the west bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan, including the scrolls.

Allegro went on to the write The Sacred Mushroom and the Cross & The Dead Sea Scrolls and the Christian Myth, where he argues that Jesus in the Gospels was in fact a code for a type of hallucinogen, the Amanita muscaria, and that Christianity was the product of an ancient “sex-and-mushroom” cult, which all but proves that a historical Jesus never existed.

The authenticity of the dead sea scrolls has always been in question from the typos, to the style of scripts used that don’t fit the chronology, and the material the scrolls are recorded on.

Recently Rachael Elior, who teaches Jewish mysticism at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, claims that the Essenes were a fabrication by Josephus Flavius, the Roman Jewish historian and that the Essenes make no mention of themselves in any of the 900 scrolls. She goes on to speculate who the authors could be.

Josephus, like Scaliger, is turning out to be a shady character and appears to have also made up the siege at Masada, a tale that is unraveling, much to the dismay and denial of believers. Professor Nachman Ben-Yehuda, the author of The Masada Myth: Collective Memory and Mythmaking in Israel, has traced the development of the Masada mythology and the tailoring of archaeological evidence to promote its status as a nationalist icon. He says the findings were systematically modified to support the story of Josephus.

Biblical Archaeology is big business and still brimming with controversy as more scholars come forward with evidence that contradicts the narrative of the mythmakers. Publicity is given to findings that appear to be grasping at straws on closer inspection.

For example, an article titled “Discovery of official clay seals support existence of biblical kings David and Solomon, archaeologists say.” This article describes the finding of 6 small clay seals deemed official & proof of political and administrative activities. Two have complete seal impressions, two have partial seal impressions, and two others have none. Two bullae were blackened by fire. One bulla has a well-preserved hole where the string used to seal the document passed through the clay. The impressions in the bullae do not contain writing.

The dig site was chosen so researchers could study border dynamics between the nations of Philistia and Judea in the area previously dated to the 10th century B.C.

Using traditional dating techniques like the style of seals, types of ancient pottery found in the same contexts, types of Egyptian scarabs found, the style of an Egyptian amulet, and the overall stratigraphy or layering of the site, each suggested a 10th century date.

And if that isn’t proof enough of the existence of the biblical kings David and Solomon they even employed archaeomagnetism dating, which is based on the strength and direction of the earth’s magnetic fields in the past. This of course corroborated the 10th Century B.C date.

What a relief we have archaeomagnetism to seal that deal.

The Tel Dan Inscription: The First Historical Evidence of King David from the Bible

The “House of David” inscription had its skeptics, however, especially the so-called Biblical minimalists, who attempted to dismiss the “House of David” reading as implausible and even sensationalistic. In a famous BAR article, Philip Davies argued that the Hebrew term bytdwd referred to a specific place (akin to bytlhm for Bethlehem) rather than the ancestral dynasty of David. Such skepticism aside, however, most Biblical scholars and archaeologists readily accepted that the Tel Dan stela had supplied the first concrete proof of a historical King David from the Bible, making it one of the top Biblical archaeology discoveries reported in BAR.

Another article on the subject interviews Ira Spar professor of history and ancient studies at Ramapo College in New Jersey and a research Assyriologist at the Metropolitan Museum.

“Epigraphers and biblical historians agree almost unanimously that the letters “bytdvd” refer to the House of King David” he stated.

“While it is clear that David was king of Israel, the archaeological evidence for the extent of his kingdom remains unclear,” Spar said.

The Old Testament appears to be a composite of fabricated characters borrowed from neighboring mythologies and patched together. For example, in an anonymous pamphlet circa the 1930’s titled The Ass in the Lion’s Skin after the Aesop’s fable, and subtitled the Great Jewish Mask (Masque), the unknown author discusses the history of the fabrication of this so called mask:

An Ass once found a Lion’s skin which the hunters had left out in the sun to dry.

He put it on and went towards his native village.

All fled at his approach, both men and animals, and he was a proud Ass that day.

In his delight he lifted up his voice and brayed, but then everyone knew him, and his owner came up and gave him a sound cudgelling for the fright he had caused.

And shortly afterwards a Fox came up to him and said:

“Ah, I knew you by your voice.”

For now I just want to focus on a couple of interesting issues addressed in this pamphlet regarding the old testament as follows.

The sanctuaries of Palestine, such as Bethel, Beersheba, Gezer, Gibeon, Gigal, Hebron, Jerusalem, Shechem, etc., were not Jewish holy places, but ancient sanctuaries of the Canaanites “adopted” as such by the Jews, who, in most cases, “adopted” also the “hero” of the place.

Among the “heroes” thus “adopted” by the Jews were: Terah, the deer-god; Ram, the god of darkness; Abram, the begetting or father-god of the dark heights, associated with the moon-god of Ur; Sara, the cloud-goddess of the Caucasus, who was likewise associated with the moon; Esau, the goat-god; Jacob, the Hermes-like pillar-god of Bethel; Laban, the white one, lord of bricks and foundations, associated with the moon-god of Haran; Joseph, the divining and interpreting god of the ancient Canaanites; Nun, the fish-god of Northern Palestine; Dan, the judging pole-star god of Southern Arabia, whose female form was Dinah; Gad, a form of the bull-god; Israel, the Phoenician “Saturn,” to whom children were sacrificed; Lot, the concealing or veiling incense-god; Moab, the rain-god, father of waters; Ashur, the Assyrian archer-god; Saul, the Babylonian sun-god, who came to Palestine, the land of the sons of the ass, to find his father’s asses; Rammah, the storm-god; and many others such as Ishmael, Isaac, Leah, Rebecca, Deborah, and Samson, as well as composite “heroes” such as Moses, David, Bathsheba (the daughter of the Moon-god), and Solomon, besides fragmentary “heroes” such as Esther, Mordecai, Rafael, and Asmodeus, etc.

Having “adopted” what they did not understand, the Jews became muddled, not only with regard to “heroes,” but also in connection with customs, histories, beliefs, and sites. Thus the Jews do not know the real site of Mount Zion, nor, apparently, why they are unable to identify it.

Sinai is not the mountain of Jehovah, but, as its name implies, of the Babylonish moon-god Sin, “Lord of Law,” and, especially, “Lord of Hosts” whose territory, also, is the desert or wilderness of Sin, and whose worship dates from at least 4,200 B.C.

Jericho is not the city of delightful odours and Palm trees, but is the yellow moon city; and the Jordan is the yellow moon river.

Jerusalem, on the other hand, even if in later times its women did wear “crescents,” is not a “moon city,” it is not old enough; nor, as is pretended, is it the abode of peace; but it is, as its name implies, the city of “Uru,” the plague-god, the war-god and “Salem,” the sun-god (in his malevolent and destructive role as god of the dead and lord of Hell).

In Concurrence with the previously mentioned work of Jan Irvin regarding Allegro’s translation of the dead sea scrolls and the bacchanalia, I find it very interesting that the author points out there was in the district of Jerusalem a temple to the Babylonian god Ninip to whom the swine was sacred and were taboo to his worshippers. Ninip was a god of the underworld like Dionysus, before he became sun god. The mother of the sun-god was the Sakhra, the rock with a cavern beneath, and it is here they pretend was the holy of holies, a temple supposed to have been built by Solomon.

Pigs entered into the rites and myths of Adonis, Attis, Tammuz, Set, Semele, Demeter, Rimmon, Dionysus, etc., as well as of Ninip, and were often cast into caverns as a sacrifice. In the cavern at Gezer, which is not far from Jerusalem, many pig bones have been found. By the Egyptians’ pigs were sacrificed only to “Bacchus” and the moon-god.

Continuing the author states it is yet to be proved that Jerusalem dates from the time of David or that there was ever such a Jewish King. Jerusalem possesses not a single relic of either David or Solomon (the wise fish god of the Assyrians), nor a temple built on the “sun-rock” there.

Still no evidence of a first temple, however it appears a temple was built by King Herod who’s father had been poisoned by the Jews, the Romans had appointed him king and he cleaned out the bands of robbers and criminal gangs that infested Jerusalem ushering in an era of relative peace and order.

Herod built for the Jews the only admirable place of worship they have ever poss essed. Since the Jews had no architecture of their own, Herod’s temple was built in the Greek style, but, no expense or pains were spared by Herod to ensure that its construction should be carried out with meticulous regard for the religious susceptibilities of the fanatical Jews and for the traditions which they pretended were theirs — even to the placing of a great vine bearing clusters of grapes under a golden heaven (the symbol of Dionysus) over the entrance.

It was characteristic of the Jews that, while they have never tired of boasting of the magnificence of the structure, they would not allow its builder to enter the more sacred parts of the building. They have never evinced the slightest feelings of gratitude to Herod and have never even mentioned his name if this could be avoided. The principle reason for this attitude seems to be … Herod was not a Jew.

Josephus records Caesar gave orders that they should now demolish the whole city and temple, except the three towers and a part of the western wall. It turns out the wailing wall is the western wall of the roman fortress Antonia, also build by Herod.

It’s not hard to see the dark forces behind what began as Anglo-Israelism in the 19th century and continues to this day as Christian Zionism. It’s not hard to understand the necessity for a chronology of propaganda to keep faith in a weaponized mythology, of a chosen people, dangerously alive.

Indeed we don’t have to look back far into our recent history to see a very sinister agenda being unleashed at that time, which led to the creation of the federal reserve, the Russian revolution, US involvement in WW1 and the Balfour Declaration. Followed by manufactured economic depressions, the despotism of the Weimar republic, a western banker funded red terror creeping across Europe, and one Nation who figured it all out and in 1933 declined to participate.

Today we see the fruits of the Great Work, central to which is a belief that the state of Israel exists within a legitimate framework of historical evidence, along with the notion of religious prophesies, which have been dangerously injected into international politics and the foreign policies of many nations, including this one.

In such a world based on faith in these belief systems, we see an unnecessary ongoing horror show of genocidal proportions. We see monumental lies reinforced by propaganda, a bogus chronology, pathetic attempts to provide scientific evidence and all out subterfuge in order to legitimize sickening war crimes, and worldwide crimes against humanity and nature for profit.

Links

Unspun 074

Fomenko History or Science Chron 1

Clay Seals

Tel Dan

Essenes

Masada

The Great Jewish Mask PDF

The Great Jewish Mask Series 1-4