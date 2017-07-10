http://www.renegadetribune.com/washington-occupied-germany-wog/

Finally acknowledged, justice in Germany is based on the Soviet legal system. Following recent anti-globalist demonstrations in Hamburg German politicians call for left-wing protestors to be treated as harshly as nationalist dissidents (SPUTNIK International July 8).

Political cults calling themselves Christian Democratic Party (CDU) and Free Democratic Party (FDP) are furious at overwhelming public rejection of globalism (Comintern).

CDU Secretary-General Peter Tauber says, “Nobody would get the idea to tolerate right extremists easily. In the case of left-wing protestors people (police and courts) have been too reserved. This must change.” (Bild am Sonntag).

The demand from politicians is that Leftists must be treated equally harshly as are right-wing anti-globalists. The across-party demand is a startling admission that the concept of justice in Occupied Germany is modeled on the notorious less than even-handed Soviet legal system.

As writer and Prophet George Orwell surmised in his novel Animal Farm; ‘all are equal but some are more equal than are others’. This appraisal applies particularly well to Washington Occupied Germany (WOG).

Unlike edicts passed down by despotic regimes, the law in the West is supposedly even-handed. It matters not what your race, politics, religion or creed is: justice is blind to such things.

That is theory, but the mantra of all being equal before the law is now exposed as a sham by Washington’s concubines reclining in WOG’s largest whorehouse. Adolf Hitler, the toppled former President-Chancellor said: “When freedom falls the best men meet in prison.”

Germany’s prison cells today are filled with those best men and women. The heavily fined and incarcerated nationalist anti-globalists include college students to octogenarians, the unemployed, and the marginalised to those of the noblest professions. Many dissidents targeted by Germany’s security forces forfeited their lives.

The notorious STASI police of the Soviet Secret Police in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) were absorbed into the security forces following German unification in 1990.

Meantime, officially sanctioned left-wing organisations of opposition are tolerated. Left-wing agitators openly flaunt their support for the Red Terror and approve the concept of use of violence to overthrow government. These dissenters have so far been allowed to operate freely. German police turned a blind eye to their activities and the CIA controlled media act as the organised Left’s public relations department.

However, the anti-Capitalist ‘Welcome to Hell’ G20 demonstrations scared the shit out of Washington’s Reichstag whores. Between July 7 and 9 in the city of Hamburg 100,000 anti-globalists were caught up in a maelstrom of anti-Capitalist violence. During the anti-globalist demonstrations nearly 300 cops were hurt. Many will be cheered by this news.

I was reminded of the anti-government protests that occurred in the 1980s when similar demonstrations brought the Kremlin’s Eastern Bloc regimes to their knees. Last week, Western media played down the Hamburg protests. Russian media ~ perhaps out of a spirit of déjà vu, made hay whilst the bonfires burned in Germany’s once beautiful Hanseatic maritime city.

Mike Walsh in an international journalist, broadcaster and author.

Reich and Wrong: Democracy, Tyranny and Two Plutocracies