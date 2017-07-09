http://www.renegadetribune.com/top-silicon-valley-exec-developing-telepathic-mind-control-technology/

By Aaron Kesel

A former Google[x] exec Mary Lou Jepsen wants to bring telepathy to your list of technological needs, accomplishing this feat through a simple ski-hat.

“I figured out how to put basically the functionality of an M.R.I. machine — a multimillion-dollar M.R.I. machine — into a wearable in the form of a ski hat,” Jepson told CNBC.

So how does she hope to achieve this and is it possible?

Current M.R.I. technology can already see your thoughts: “If I threw you into an M.R.I. machine right now … I can tell you what words you’re about to say, what images are in your head. I can tell you what music you’re thinking of,” Jepsen said. “That’s today, and I’m talking about just shrinking that down,” she added.

For years, this type of technology has been successfully tested starting with the CIA testing electrodes to read thoughts during MKUltra, the “Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research Lab” or PEAR for short and MIT.

From 1953 to 1973, the CIA was involved with all sorts of projects including — mind control, and reading, remote viewing and other experiments allegedly to target the Soviets and politicians. However, the experiments were done on non-consenting test subjects. And the official number of those tested is unknown since CIA Director Richard Helms destroyed all the records pertaining to the project.

Fifty some odd years later the black budget technology is coming out for public consumption in the clear world. Already, there are remote-controlled drones which are driven and robots that move their arms with the thoughts of your mind. The Chinese have tested using this technology for controlling robots for their soldiers and the list goes on and on, this isn’t new.

Jepsen isn’t the only Silicon valley technocrat trying to push mind reading technology.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk launched Neuralink, a company with a transhumanist agenda whose aim is to merge our brains with computers.

“Elon Musk is talking about silicon nanoparticles pulsing through our veins to make us sort of semi-cyborg computers,” Jepsen said. But why not take a noninvasive approach? “I’ve been working and trying to think and invent a way to do this for a number of years and finally happened upon it and left Facebook to do it,” Jepsen continues.

Still, even though Jepsen says it’s “noninvasive,” after her former company Google has been accused of privacy violations time and time again including handing information to the NSA, one can only trust her word so much.

The scary thing is that sending an image inside someone’s head to another person was proven by a Harvard University scientist in 2014 who sent a message from India to France.

But what’s even scarier is that this could be used by government authorities to create an Orwellian Society like that out of George Orwell’s 1984 where we create thought crimes.

As Truthstream media’s Melissa Dykes said last year during the Davos meeting, elite were talking about implementing brain decoding technology without your consent into the legal system.

Technology is about to openly bring us an era where government authorities can read people’s minds without their permission and use it against them including in court, pre-crime, thought police/thought crime and labeling people including children as potential criminals based on their brainwaves.

It’s not a matter of will this technology be abused, it’s a matter of when it will be abused. Everyone deserves their own safe space inside their head free from outside criticism. Not to mention implementing a technology like this where hackers will seek to exploit the technology creating a dangerous situation for the users who knows what is capable. We are literally moving into The Matrixor Minority Report.

Aaron Kesel writes for Activist Post. Follow us at Twitter and Steemit. This article is Creative Commons and can be republished in full with attribution.