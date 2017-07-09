Portrait of Lunacy: South Africa Goes Full Zimbabwe 2.0

http://www.renegadetribune.com/portrait-lunacy-south-africa-goes-full-zimbabwe-2-0/

By of The New Nationalist

On April 4, The New Nationalist (TNN) wrote an article that is now Defcon 1 timely: “South Africa’s Zuma Doubles Down on Commitment to White Ethnic Cleansing & National Suicide.” At that time, madman South African President Zuma and his cronies accused his own finance minister and voice of reason Pravin Gordhan of a conspiracy to take down the country. Gordhan had just returned home with warnings from international finance. After Gordhan was ignored and canned, the rating agencies downgraded RSA credit to junk status.

TNN’s premise in the article was that Jewish RSA oligarchs’ property will be under assault as well as remaining Afrikaner farmers, and that would be a whole new ballgame.

On Wednesday, we received more dire clues as to where this madness is heading. South Africa’s ruling African National Congress proposed at its fifth annual National Policy Conference that in addition to potentially nationalizing the country’s central bank, that land expropriation without compensation should be allowed where it is “necessary and unavoidable,” Zuma said.

The frontrunner to replace Zuma in December’s election is Zuma’s ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is a hardcore black racist and has made land redistribution from whites to blacks without compensation one of her main policies.

As a matter of policy, the concept of nationalizing central banks and having the Treasury issue currency is fundamentally sound. It is what Andrew Jackson did and was also carried out by Adolf Hitler to successfully turn around Germany’s shattered economy in the 1930s.

Unfortunately, such steps invite retaliation in the Rothschild finance system. If in addition, the capital and assets of the Jewish elites in particular are seized without compensation, the last plug will be pulled on the RSA.

At that point, the entire country will fall into abject misery along the lines experienced in Zimbabwe. If the talent behind RSA agriculture is removed, starvation will be a likely outcome.

The white people, many of whom are isolated and impoverished [see “South Africa Part I: The Plight of Poor Whites in South Africa”] will be scapegoated and genocided. As we asked in “South Africa Part II: The White Right of Return Movement —or Lack Thereof ” who is willing to take in the white Afrikaners? Most of Europe only wants “refugees” from the Middle East and Africa.

This should be an international issue. I am certain that once RSA collapses, it will be hell for the starving blacks living there as well. But in the earlier phases of this collapse, it will be white South Africans most vulnerable to a window of genocide. These people are not armed and are largely outnumbered and defenseless. They have no place to go. Who knows how many will end up in shallow graves at the end of some rural road. And who would ever know?

Therefore, it is other whites who need to come to the aid, defense and organization for the protection and rescue of white South Africans. TNN predicts western governments and corrupt NGOs will ignore this issue.

For whites, it is too late in the game to be guilt shamed and distracted by tawdry racist epithets. When I was trying to discuss this issue at Reddit’s r/southafrica (before being outright banned), a number of wags there said these little blond-haired Afrikaner kids “deserved it.” This was the closest I’ve ever come to totally losing it online. Those nasty elements were very lucky they weren’t in the same room with me.

I have a very bad feeling about this situation. It bothers me emotionally at a number of levels. It should be a rallying call. Personally, I believe finding new refuge for these folks is paramount. […]

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.