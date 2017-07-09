http://www.renegadetribune.com/gods-and-myth/

By Ron McVan

The Eddas expounded the grim cataclysms, migrations, wars, which had devastated the lands of the North, the old sky gods still loomed in race memory, dominating the living and the dead with a power Christianity has not eclipsed. Who were these tremendous cosmic personalities who across the chasms of the past could influence men to sacrifice, whose stern traditions inspired the Vikings to scourge Europe and a thousand years later in grandiose resurrection drove Hitlers Third Reich to crash in Gotterdammerung?

The attempt to awaken modern man to the importance of myth is somewhat like trying to sell mirrors in the city of the blind. Most people today are already cut far adrift into the empty cultureless void of materialism, and consumerism. The apathy, the greed and utter shallowness of modern day trash society, has long removed man from his vital ancestral folkways leaving him to the extreme peril of his own devices. It may yet take more time for the races of man, most particularly Aryan man, to realize that the further he drifts from his gods and myths the weaker he becomes as an individual and as a race. If our most ancient ancestors could hear us in our boast that we live in an “Enlightened Age”, they would no doubt roar with laughter!

The myth, is the foundation of life, the timeless schema, the pious formula into which life flows when it reproduces its traits out of the unconscious.” ~ Thomas Mann

Myths take many forms depending on the culture from which it evolves, but their function is always of pinpointing vital issues and values in the life of the people and society concerned and to make some kind of sense in a senseless world. They often dramatize those profound concepts of life and death, of creation, heroism and the purpose of being, of how a man should conduct himself as a citizen, husband or warrior, as a creature of God and his relation to the divine gods of his people. From the pursuit of myth our ancestors stumbled upon the rudiments of science, and thereby began astronomy (at first astrology), chemistry, medicine (in herbalism and later alchemy) and other enlightening disciplines. The great myths first sprang from the epic ages of man, times of Gods, Titans, races of Giants and unforgettable ages of action, periods of turbulence and family feuds. It was a time when heroes thrived and chieftains exerted considerable authority won by bare knuckled prowess and blade of spear and sword.

The leaders of our great myths were “real leaders” unlike the sham pathetic specimens we accept as leaders today. The great leaders were such by virtue of their prowess and skill in war; or demonstrating their wisdom as judges and orators when they were not involved in battle. The moral code of the Heroic Age was based upon the assertion of individuality and fearlessness. Life itself is friction, all action and motion, swirling about the extended universe putting order into chaos. Be assured that when the last hero dies, mankind itself will die. “By my love and hope, I conjure thee,” called Nietzsche’s Zarathustra: “cast not away the hero in my soul!”

What can we ever know of the infinite experience of man? History cannot mirror the past, only distort what truly happened: those dusty volumes merely record the moods of the historians selecting their facts, most often taken from the victors of wars who have erased the thoughts of the vanquished. The great myths will take one back to the unfathomable antiquity of mans very beginnings. Myths to the unenlightened may sound like mere childish fairy tales but in actuality they serve as a synthesis of the way a people have pondered the great questions. Their function is not just to provide a theory of life which can be taken or left at will; they serve to inspire and compel a response from man. Mythology is full of great truths and truth is always beautiful and enduring. We might speak of myths as bridges between the intellect and emotion, between the mind and heart, between the collective will and unifying consciousness in the racial soul of a folk.

In almost every act of daily life throughout the centuries of written history all northern and southern Euro-Tribes paid tribute to their gods. In their homes and on the city streets were altars where the citizens prayed and made offerings. Festivals called all people to recognize and honor the High Ones. Beautiful buildings carved statues of gods and heroes in wood and stone. Artists painted their magnificent works inspired by the great myths of their folk. Games and theatrical dramas were created to honor the gods. Poetic Eddas were written and skalds carried on the legends from generation to generation, forming that essential heritage and tradition from which a race develops its culture. The myth makes us conscious that we are a race and not merely an arbitrary, purposeless, ill-defined conglomerate of men and woman drifting aimlessly through time. Whether it be of the private kind called psychology or the collective kind which manifests itself in stories of the gods, the myth shapes the race and builds the foundation for the upward path of its people.

As we take a closer look at the concept of myth, we find it is somewhat like a dream; it is a direct expression of the unconscious mind. The events of a myth, its characters and symbols are to the race as the events characters and symbols of the dream to the individual. Like a dream, the myth may ignore the conventional logic of space, time relationships and sequence of events. Nevertheless, a dream has a meaning which can be made plain and so has the myth. The ancient gods of our Northern European ancestors took on a variety of forms and mythical variations over the centuries. Through it all, the ethnic deity that reached deepest and longest into the psyche of Aryan-kind has been the Teutonic god “Wotan”.

Gods are immortal or eternal as they do not start in the cultural world; they merely are disclosed there as powers which are imbedded in the eternal play of Nature. The human being’s response to the gods, created by cult, allows them to come forward into this world. Cult is the response to myth. Gods approach man with their word, the mythos. Such an approach is powerful and overwhelming. It tears man from his everydayness, and carries him into the enthusiasm of gods…” ~ Sheldon Kopp

The character of Wotan is one of unfathomable depths, unexplainable and always phenomenal. The unpredictability of Wotan consciousness adds much to this phenomenon. Like a long quiescent volcano, the Wotan Spirit can burst forth at a given moment and overwhelm an individual or a whole people in a way that only a god of the blood is capable. As a religion Wotanism is as old as its people, for both myth and religion constantly interweave and correlate. The gods, in the literal sense, were the founders of society, from them were derived, the unit of the family and the race; and the whole social and ethical structure. Raised upon this natural basis it was necessarily penetrated through and through by the spirit of our ethnic gods most directly through our religions and mythologies.

One can never forget that Wotanism grew out of the soul and spirit of our ancient ancestors with the intuitive recognition of evolutionary laws in natural life, out of the “primal laws of Nature” and pride in heritage. It set for itself a final goal of bringing into being a proud and noble people. The “right way” is the way which we must always strive for and aspire to, and which has been handed down to enlighten future generations for thousands of years. Tradition itself becomes its own warrant. It is not held subject to verification by experience. The notion of right is contained throughout the body of our ethnic Myths . It is not outside of them, of independent origin, and brought to them to test them. When we read classic myth such as Homers Iliad or the Odyssey, which was penned with supreme genius, there is nothing to really add or take away, it is what it is. Our myths guide us but each individual is his own moral fulcrum as it were, and responsible for his own destiny first and foremost while at the same time that responsibility obviously extends to his entire race.

Since 1945, we have become witness to a rapid decline of the West, and a planned and deliberate genocide of all our Euro tribes, culture and traditions. It is too late to rationalize these problems away and pretend that they do not exist. No prayers are going to save us just as no prayers ever saved any nation or civilization least of all Rome! We do not need a crystal ball to see the suicidal direction in which we are moving. One most essential and prevailing question we must ask ourselves at this very time. If we do not make the conscious effort to think as a distinct species, as our ancestors before us, can we ever expect to find pride, confidence, honor and a wholesome indigenous life again as a people?

Out of these times of chaos and spiritual degeneration, the old yet new mythos, like a rising sun in troubled times, is entering an important age of rediscovery. Through the indigenous, Nature-based path of our ethnic divine pantheons, our ancestors found unlimited strength, perseverance, determination and unity of spirit that created the greatest known Wonders Of The World and the highest civilizations known to mankind. It is our Ethnic Mythos and the unifying gods of our folk that forges the will and provides a nation of people the measure of greatness that is necessary to reach their highest possible potentials. The Gods of our Blood are ingrained in the very DNA of our being.

Mankind is constantly inquiring into the mystery of human personality and existence, untiringly reaching out for the inexplicable and continually speculating in the realm of the unfathomable. The way to truth is always an upward hill, and no man or people can live intelligently who do not have a fundamental knowledge of their own self, family, folk, God and Nature and her divine laws. Wotanism, Druidism and other pagan indigenous spiritual paths, serve as doorways into our deepest essence. They are a Golden Chain connecting us to our deepest ancestral roots and our highest spiritual evolution and genetic potential. When an individual or an entire race lose their dreams they die! By means of our own ethnic “vision” and “unity” we can reclaim the strength of species and vital “Will To Be” that defined the essence of greatness in the mind and character of our illustrious ancestors, who built glorious Golden Ages, and made our myths and the old times splendid! History has proven out over and over again that the indomitable Aryan spirit is a force like few others upon this earth to which all things and all dreams are possible! The “Holy Rites of Wotan” Book of Blotar was written with the conviction and purpose of assisting its readers in unlocking those deep inner instincts of greatness that only an awakened people can possess! Through Nature comes wisdom, from our ethnic Gods comes guidance, but first… One must go to their roots! Without roots the strongest of oak trees would easily and surely topple!

WHO DREAMS SHALL LIVE

Who dreams shall live! And if we do not dream, Then we shall build no Temple into Time. You dust cloud, whirling slow against the sun, Was yesterday’s cathedral, stirred to gold, By heedless footsteps of a passing world. The faiths of stone and seed are failed of proof, The king who made religion of a sword, Passes, and is forgotten in a day. The crown he wore rots at a lily’s root, the rose unfurls her banners o’er his dust. The dreamer dies but never dies fair dream, Though Death shall call the whirlwind to his aid, Enlist men’s passions, trick their hearts with hate, Still the fair vision lives! Say nevermore, That dreams are fragile things. What else endures, Of all this broken world save only dreams!” ~ Dana Burnet