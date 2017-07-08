NEW YORK ASSEMBLYMAN DOV HIKIND (KIKE) CALLS FOR DEPORTATION OF FORMER NAZI GUARD FROM US

NEW YORK – State Assemblyman Dov Hikind called on US President Donald Trump this week to take action to deport Jakiw Palij, a former Nazi concentration camp guard.

Although a US judge ordered Palij deported more than a decade ago in 2004, finding him guilty of guarding at the SS forced Labor camp Trawniki in Poland during World War II, he still resides in Queens, New York.

“I’ve been reaching out to high-level members of the Trump Administration,” Hikind, the son of Holocaust survivors, said. “The rights and freedoms we enjoy in America should not extend to those who facilitated the death of countless innocent people.”

“I will never rest while a Nazi lives comfortably in our country,” he continued.

Efforts to remove the former Nazi guard have been ongoing for several years. Many protests have taken place outside Palij’s home and several petitions have been signed.

Last month, Hikind and his colleague Michael Simanowitz led 85 members of the New York State Assembly, including Majority Leader Joseph D. Morelle, in urging US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to remove him.

In addition, Democratic New York congressman Joseph Crowley also wrote to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about the matter.

“The Attorney General has not replied, the State Department has not replied,” Hikind said in a statement. “In Queens, Jakiw Palij is laughing. He’s laughing because he has continued to evade justice for longer than most people have been alive. He’s laughing because, despite having been paid by the Nazis to murder undesirables at the Trawniki camp in Nazi-occupied Poland, he has watched the United States justice system spin in circles.”