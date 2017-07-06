Shadows of a Forgotten Time

http://www.renegadetribune.com/shadows-forgotten-time/

In his book The Arctic Home in the Vedas, Bal Gangadhar Tilak puts forth a theory which contradicts Graham Hancock’s theory of a native Vedic culture coming out of land reclaimed by the Arabian Sea. Tilak writes:

The threshold of the Vedic literature, we meet with an elaborately organized sacrificial system so well regulated by the luni-solar calendar as to show that the Vedic bards had, by that time, attained considerable proficiency in practical astronomy.

As we shall soon see, the Vedic calendar and even direct references in the Vedas reveal a migration not from the West, but from the far north, the very place the Ancient Greeks called Hyperborea. In Mr. Talik’s work, he discusses the relationship between the Vedic calendar and Indo-Aryan mythology and the seasonal cycles of the far north. His conclusion that either a proto-civilization or well-developed hunter-gatherer society with sophisticated knowledge of the heavens, perhaps in most respects like a Nordic European version of the African Dogon tribe, had thrived there then migrated outward between 16,000 – 20,000 years ago into India, Iran, Europe and other parts of the Earth. This author does not endorse this model, but finds it interesting to mention and speculate on the possibilities as something might come of it at a future time.

We speak of gods and giants, of a time before recorded history which was characterized by great achievements and a civilization that even our own 21st century technological nations cannot duplicate. This period is known by the Egyptians as Zep Tepi, “The First Time” dated to have ended 16,000 years ago. During this time the gods walked beside the men. In Andrew Collins’ Gobekli Tepe: Genesis of the Gods he suggested that our long-standing traditions of master builders and sophisticated astronomers, whom the ancient peoples worshiped and called gods, were what the book of Enoch refers to as the Watchers. Many have equated them with Extraterrestrials. Collins suggests they may or may not be related to human/Neanderthal hybrids, but confirms that they were the descendants of the ancient Gravetiian culture of Northern Europe, who the well-known Solutreans, possibly the first to set foot in the Americas, belonged. Those whom he calls the Watchers, were the descendants of the Gravettian culture, known as the Swiderians, who first established a stronghold in Central Poland. Andew Collins describes the Swiderians as extremely tall, much more than the average person at that time, with long blonde hair, blue or gray eyes, narrow-face, high cheek bones, pointed chin, protruding nose and distinct, squared jaw. According to Collins, they mined obsidian, traded extensively with other peoples, were warriors, explorers, had already developed the use of the horse, the wheel and in many respects define culturally that which can be described as Aryan or proto-Aryan. It might be worth mentioning that Indo-Europeans never had a homeland. It may simply have evolved from common European speech, changing over time as the cultures themselves transformed from a matriarchal Chalcolithic society to a Bronze Age culture in which strong emphasis was placed on the significance of hierarchy, warfare and the patriarchal system of society. If such changes occurred in our own civilization over a period of decades or centuries, then perhaps Indo-European was just a massive extension of the civilization that early proto-Europeans had built and sustained. We have no written records from these times or any way to determine their speech, so it is pointless to even speculate. All we know is that around 3500 BC, Sanskrit became a written language as well as a form of proto-Greek which dates to the same time, and that written language appeared in many cultures at that time. We don’t even know for sure what the spoken language sounded like. I believe the linguistic argument is merely a distraction to the far more important racial one. We must simply accept that the ancient Aryans are indigenous to Europe and Central Asia, and that it is there in which the Aryan language evolved and continues to evolve. In this respect, the Aryan language becomes a trademark of the white race.

I reject Collins’ hypothesis that the Swiderians were Neanderthal/human hybrids. If hybrids are superior through combining the genes of two opposite species, then we’d be living in a world dominated by such individuals. Hybrid races are not of superior strength or social status, unless social liberalism hand picks them for such a role.

I believe the Swiderians were the superior race of proto-Aryans from which today’s White Aryans have descended. The Swiderians dominated from Central Europe to Central Asia and may have ended up to be the travelers who visited Polynesia and Ancient America and in later times and spread the rudiments of their culture and building techniques, people who became immortalized as Quetzalcoatl and the Vericochas, but they are also not our ancestors. Those whom white Europeans and other races have descended from are the recipients, not the makers of their culture. But Western Europeans are the inheritors of their legacy, and these the Watchers may have left us another gift, their very DNA. That fact, sets Europeans apart from any other race on the planet. It could even be possible as Georg Lanz von Liebenfelds had suggested that these proto Aryans are us. Liebenfelds thought that the Aryans were once considerably taller than they are today, a minimum of 6 ft 4 inches tall, but they bred with shorter Old European or Pre-Aryan populations and eventually were reduced to a more limited height. Primitive peoples – shorter, darker, less advanced – viewed the Swiderians and Solutreans as giants and recorded so in their oral and written stories. To them, they were lords of the earth and were worshipped as gods.

The ancient settlement of Arkaim in Southern Siberia is one of the oldest and most complete proto-Aryan settlements ever discovered. And the most massive! In a remote region of the Russian steppes bordering Kazakhstan, archaeologists there have unearthed a series of previously undiscovered settlements that are believed to have been built and inhabited by the original Aryan race. These are a series of spiral shaped Bronze Age city-states dating back some 5,600 years ago to the dawn of Western European civilization. The well-known TV historian Betttany Hughes, who is best recognized for her BBC programme “Tracking the Aryans”, said, “Potentially, this could rival ancient Greece in the Age of the Heroes.” These settlements, still dotted by standing megaliths of ancient Aryan gods, date to the time the Pyramids of Giza were built, if one is to use conventional means of dating. Each of these cities would contain 1,000 – 2,000 people, consistent with the ancient cities of Mycanea.

The site originally included worship centers, palaces, astronomical observatories and sports centers. Since then the cities have been destroyed by fires, floods, conquests and earthquakes. Virtually nothing is left of its former glories. Among the ruins were found chariots, pottery, ceramic plates, and many bronze and iron jewelry as well as weapons. The swastika, an Aryan symbol of the Sun and Eternal life was found throughout the site. In the January 1980 article, Origin of the Swastika, Stanley and Ruth Freed wrote: “The swastika is humanity’s oldest, most widsepread symbol of any complexity.” The name is derived from a Sanskrit word that means “object of well-being.” Hitler later used the symbol because of its magical and spiritual significance, and because of the fact it is found in nearly every white civilization and culture on Earth dating back to Paleolithic or Old Stone Age times. The oldest recorded Swastika dates back 20,000 years etched on to a mammoth tusk found in Eastern Ukraine. Most recently, a nearly 8,000 year old Pottery shard in Bulgaria was unearthed emblazoned with a swastika. Swastikas are prominent in India, Mesopotamia, Greece, Rome, Thracia, among the Celts and Germans, among the former white populations of China and Japan. It was unknown in Egypt until recent archaeological discoveries found inscriptions in which the swastika was used, but it is absent in the rest of Africa.

There was also evidence of ritual horse burials which were found throughout the site, which were accompanied by ancient Aryan texts that describe horses being dismembered then buried with their masters, texts which corresponded with the placement of the archaeological evidence.

This ancient site is called Arkaim. In addition to being a strong archaeological site regarding ancient Aryan origins, like many other sites it has become yet another cornerstone of the ancient alien movement as it is now claimed the aliens had contributed to its creation and continue to visit the site to this day. Its about time that white Aryans stand up against this abuse of our origins and history, as it is clear aliens did not create such accomplishments of our race, but living, breathing, thinking, white men and women did.

Ancient Alien theorists make a lot of statements linking ancient structures seen throughout the world today, as living testimonies to a former Pre-Adamic civilization called Atlantis that they believe was a time when aliens walked the earth without or without mankind. I am marveled by their assertions, because every time they talk about such things, I see through their ridiculous assertion, and catch direct glimpses of the actual truth. I see how our race has achieved so much in its existence, and how even the idea of Atlantis is a real possibility if envisioned from a pro-white point of view. The idea of Atlantis stems from the Greek Platonic tradition, one of the greatest of Classical white Aryan expressions of philosophy and literature. Plato claimed that the original source was Egyptian, and there is both examples in the records of Edfu and a 3700 year old Egyptian story called the Island of Ka, that seems to vaguely fit the story presented by Plato, but more than likely Plato was his own source. Does that mean it was a fictional creation of Plato, as many academics have suggested? Due to the presence of the Egyptian sources mentioned, and the countless other tales of lost civilizations, worldwide catastrophes, and a superior godlike races, benefactors who taught archaic peoples the fundamental of civilization, it is likely Plato was aware of them all and then put together a composite but truly Greek version of the story. Regardless, Atlantis was a story based on hundreds of individual sources from throughout the known ancient world at that time. Atlantis, as Plato put forth in the Timmaeus and Critias, is a great civilizing white civilization that actually existed only to be destroyed by an Age of Cataclysms. This was an age which modern science is revealing more about every day. Alfred Rosenberg writes:

Today, historical vision can see deeper into the past than was imaginable at an earlier time. The monuments of all peoples now lie spread out before us, excavation of the very oldest examples of pictorial art allow a comparison of the driving forces of cultures, the myths from Iceland to Polynesia have been collected, the treasures of the Mayans in great part have been unearthed. In addition, modern geology enable us to draw maps as things were tens of thousands of years ago. Underwater exploration has raised solid masses of lava from great depths of the Atlantic Ocean, the summits of suddenly submerged mountains in whose valleys cultures had once arisen before one—or many—frightful catastrophes destroyed them.”

As for the roots of the Nordic Atlantis myth itself Herr Rosenberg also said:

Together with these primeval Aryan Atlantic memories appear those cult allegories, costumes, carvings, which are understandable only in terms of Nordic origin. In predynastic Egypt, we find the Nordic boat with its swan neck and trefoil. But the rowers are the latest ruling Amorites, already recognized by Sayce as fair skinned and blue eyed. The once traversed north Africa as strictly homogeneous hunter clans which gradually subdued the entire land. They then migrated somewhat further, across Syria and toward the future site of Babylon. The Berbers, among whom even today one finds light skins and blue eyes do not go back to the Vandal invasions of the fifth century A.D. but to the prehistoric Atlantic Nordic human wave. The Kabyle huntsman, for example, are to no small degree still wholly Nordic (thus the blond Berbers in the region of Constantinople from 10% of the population; at Djebel Sheshor they are even more numerous). The ruling stratum of the ancient Egyptians reveals significantly finer features than the subject people. These Hamites are apparently a crossbreed of the Atlanteans and the negroid aboriginal population. Suddenly, around 2400 B.C., there appear reliefs of men with fair skin, reddish blond hair and blue eyes, those blond Libyans of whom Pausanias later reports.”

Throughout The Myth of the Twentieth Century, Alfred Rosenberg makes a precedent for the Nordic Aryan-speaking peoples of Atlantis, their religion of blood and the poisonous infiltration of Christianity into Aryan life and culture. Today the white race makes up only about 8 percent of the world’s population, a tiny minority. Hans F.K. Gunther makes the following explanation of race:

A race shows itself in a human group which is marked of from every other human group through its own proper combination of bodily and mental characteristics, and in turn produces only its like.”

In Arthur Kemp’s book The Children of Ra, we quickly learn that ancient Egypt, far from being a black Afrocentric utopia, was an advanced white civilization consisting of both Nordic Aryans and the Old European, or Mediterranean populations which were common in the region. The Egyptian Zep Tepi (the First Time) was a glorious age when the gods walked beside men—Osiris, Isis, Seth, Horus, Thoth, and others still. Author and ancient mysteries lecturer and expert Laird Scranton writes with regards to the discovery in the 1990s of the mysterious 12,600 year old temple in Turkey, Gobekli Tepe, in his book Point of Origin:

For anyone who is familiar with the origin myths of ancient Egypt, the discovery of a primordial ancient site such as this one in Turkey, linked to the term tepe, can only call to mind familiar Egyptian references to a mythical First Time, which is referred to by the term Zep Tepi or by the variations or transpositions of that term. In his Egyptian dictionary Budge lists the word sep tepi and defines it to mean “primeval time” or “lands of primeval time.” But for me, this term takes on a whole new significance entirely. It reminds me a time when tall, ferocious god-men, what Nietzsche called, “the blond-beast of prey, avidly rampant for spoil and victory,” sailed and migrated throughout the world, bringing culture and advancement wherever they went. These truly were the gods of legend, the basis of our old pantheons and with a meaning deeper than we as mortals can understand today. There are many myths, specifically creation myths, of light-haired and light-skinned sun gods that “appear to be fundamentally similar to one another. These include the cultures of the modern-day Dogon tribe of Mali, the ancient Egyptians, the ancient Buddhists, the Tibetan Na-Khi tribe, and the ancient Chinese. In each of these cultures there is an abiding belief that civilizing skills relating to agriculture, weaving, pottery, metallurgy, stone masonry, the domestication of animals, and written language—among others—were intentionally given to humanity in some remote era by knowledgeable, quasi-mythical ancestor-teachers or ancestor-deities.” (Scranton, 9)

In his his best-selling sequel to Fingerprints of the Gods, the widely acclaimed Magicians of the Gods, author Graham Hancock hits upon, without his awareness, one of the most fundamental truths of ancient and modern white Aryan culture. In Magicians of the Gods, as well as his other works, Mr. Hancock attempts to explain who founded the cultures and great megalithic structures of the ancient world. He then prepares to explain the accuracy and legitimacy of ancient legends and myths. They told of a long vanished civilization often referred to as Atlantis, Lemuria or the island of Ka and many other names. Grasping upon what he calls our racial amnesia, he explained that this amnesia created a forgotten epoch in human history, a time forever lost to our memory. This lost chapter in our history, was not merely the time of Atlantis or Lemuria, but a time in which an artistically sophisticated and technologically advanced prehistoric civilization dominated the globe. Graham Hancock, quite without his intent, revealed not a multicultural civilization of the last Ice Age, which he wholeheartedly supports, but something entirely the opposite of his convictions. This author has interpreted in Graham Hancock’s writing the signature of ancient Aryan innovation and civilization. By looking at his work from a different point of view, ours, one can witness the spreading and triumph of Aryan culture in the remote past. By linking what we know of the evolution of white civilization from such works as Arthur Kemp’s March of the Titans, and earlier works such as Madison Grant’s the Passing of the Great Race and Alfred Rosenberg’s The Myth of the Twentieth Century, to his explanation of megalithic structures, ancient mythology, remnants of prehistoric symbolism, astrology, ritual and worship sites, a more or less complete view of the Ancient Aryan race and our culture founding mission comes to light. Mr. Hancock might not have seen such achievement within his own mind, but certainly his research, by a bizarre twist, pointed directly to it.

In his first book, and the one most emblematic of the National Socialist movement, Mein Kampf, Adolf Hitler wrote:

If we divide mankind into three categories—founders of culture, champions of culture, and destroyers of culture—the Aryan alone can be considered as representing the first category. It was he who laid the groundwork and erected the walls of every great structure in human culture. Only the shape and color of such structures are to be attributed to the individual characteristics of the various nations. It is the Aryan who has furnished the great building-stones and plans for the edifices of all human progress; only the way in which these plans have been executed can be attributed to the traits of each individual race.” (Hitler: Stalag Edition, 236)

So even the artistic and architectural achievements of other races can be seen as stemming from the white Aryan’s creative influence. What is the Ancient Aryan Theory? It is the theory that asserts that not only were the building blocks of civilization been put in place by the white Aryan folk, but also that due to our natural, and at times destructive, egalitarian nature, that we have long been and continue to be the benefactors of human culture, the power that has spread technology, advancement and knowledge not only in our own recent history, but in our remotest origins. It is based on the idea contrary to the Jewish ancient aliens theory, which subverts the accomplishments of our race to that of otherworldly and non-human, non-Aryan explanations can explain away everything which is truly ours, and says our ancestors were a primitive, and incredulous race who mistaken Extraterrestrial crafts and technology for gods, it was the ancient Aryans with their mastery of astronomy and astrology, of building techniques, and cultural and moral sophistication, that earned the reputation as “those who from Earth rose to the heavens”. Because the heavens, the canopy of Earth and symbol of the impenetrable, the eternal and the powerful, they were seen as its masters, and were called sky-people, and even mistaken to have come from there as their skin was a light as the moon and their hair as fiery as the sun. It was the Ancient Aryans who brought advancement to the Sumerians through colonizations and building and maintaining their own advanced civilization throughout the Middle East. It also recognizes that unlike other races, the white Aryan race has a history of infinite antiquity, going back to a glorious age we have long since forgotten, a period spoken of in the Sanskrit writings of India.

This long since past age was destroyed by what scientists called the Younger Dryas Boundary Event, which included a cometary impact on the North American continent that included not only the destruction of this lost civilization, but also the mega fauna of the earth, and the extinction and near extinction of several human species and races. Graham Hancock points out that the ending of this period and the destruction of his theoretical lost civilization coincides with the destruction of Atlantis, the current dating of Gobekli Tepe and the earliest recorded presence of an advanced people the Mesopotamians call the Seven Sages or the Apkallu, all occurring in 9600 B.C. or 12600 years ago. The Apkallu in Sumerian tradition are led by the godlike hero and magician Oannes. “Oannes,” Hancock writes that he “was a civilizing hero revered by all the ancient cultures of Mesopotamia. He was said to have appeared there in the remotest antiquity and to have taught the inhabitants.” Oannes and the Apkallu were sages who taught the more primitive peoples of Mesopotamia “how to plant seeds and then to harvest their fruits and vegetables.” As Hancock acknowledges:

agriculture in other words—and who also taught them architectural and engineering skills, notably the building of temples. If they needed to be taught these things then they must have had no knowledge of them before the arrival of the sages. They must, in other words, have been nomadic hunter gatherers just as the inhabitants of southeastern Turkey were until the sudden surprising entry onto the world stage of Gobekli Tepe.”

So was the case with Mexico. Before the arrival of Quetzalcoatl, the Feathered Serpent, nothing was known to this primitive people. Quetzalcoatl’s name, the Feathered Serpent, was a title of honor. He was described as a tall, light-haired, light-skinned bearded man, with a long white cloak and staff, who arrived far across the Eastern Sea, who taught them all fundamentals of life, civilization and death, then departed promising one day to return. This same myth appears over and over again throughout North and Central America, South America, Easter Island and Polynesia. It not only appears there but in some variation in nearly every non-white culture on Earth. A gifted scholar of Mayan studies, Sylvanus Griswold Morley, concluded that his attributes and story of his life:

are so human that it is not improbable that he may have been an actual historical character . . . the memory of whose benefactions lingered after his death, and whose personality was eventually deified.” Hancock concludes: “The same could very well be said of Oannes—and just like Oannes at the head of the Apkallu (likewise depicted as prominently bearded) it seems that Quetzalcoatl traveled with his own brotherhood of sages and magicians. We learn that they arrived in Mexico “from across the sea in a boat moved by itself without paddles,” and that Quetzalcoatl was regarded as having been “the founder of cities, the framer of laws and the teacher of the calendar.”

The skills necessary for writing and for doing mathematics and for all sorts of knowledge: how to build cities, found temples . . . make laws . . . determine borders and divide land, also how to plant seeds and then to harvest their fruits and vegetables. In short [he] taught men all those things conducive to a civilized life.