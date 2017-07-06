FEARS MOUNT FOR DETAINED BAHRAINI HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST

Amnesty International and Bahraini pro-democracy advocates based in Britain and the US are gravely concerned for the safety of a prominent woman human rights activist arrested in Bahrain on Monday after she tweeted criticism of the king.

Ebtisam al-Saegh’s arrest came just weeks after she was beaten and sexually assaulted by members of the National Security Agency during a previous arrest, according to Amnesty International. She was warned then to stop her human rights activities, which included documenting police abuses in connection with the killing in May of five peaceful demonstrators in shootings that were condemned as “unlawful” by UN human rights experts. Her whereabouts are unknown and the fear is she will face the same or worse treatment this time.

“The Bahraini authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Ebtisam al-Saegh whose only crime is speaking up against a government committed to crushing all forms of dissent. We are deeply concerned about Ebtisam’s well-being,” said Samah Hadid, director for Amnesty International campaigns in the Middle East.

“We fear she is at high risk of torture as long as she remains in custody,” Hadid added.

Saegh’s renewed arrest is part of a crackdown on Bahraini civil society and human rights activists that has drawn international condemnation. Human rights groups allege that Bahrain has moved from arresting and/or banning the travel of rights activists to torturing them in a bid to silence them.

On Monday Saegh tweeted about the ill treatment of women at the hands of the National Security Agency, writing that the king, Sheikh Hamid bin Isa al Khalifa, was responsible for their actions. At 23:45 that night her house was raided by masked officers in civilian clothing carrying body and head cameras, Amnesty said in a statement. Around 25 officers claiming to belong to the Criminal Investigation Directorate arrived at her house in five civilian cars and a mini-bus, it said. No warrant for her arrest was presented.

“Amnesty International received information that Ebtisam was seen at the Issa Town detention center for women on the outskirts off Manama in the early hours of 4 July but was later transferred to an undisclosed place,” the statement said.

In response to written questions from The Jerusalem Post, the Press Office of Bahrain’s embassy in London wrote that Bahrain is “firmly committed to the protection and safeguarding of human rights” and has oversight bodies to safeguard them and independently investigate violations.

“Allegations such as the ones raised are taken very seriously and it is within the mandate of both the national institution for human rights and the ombudsman’s office to examine complaints when received in order to take all the necessary measures to promote and defend fundamental freedoms in the Kingdom of Bahrain. At the time of writing the embassy is not aware of any complained lodged with the oversight bodies mentioned above.”

Bahrain has a Shia majority that in 2011 launched protests against its Sunni rulers inspired by the Arab Spring revolts. The government responded with a devastating crackdown and the calling in of troops from neighboring ally Saudi Arabia.

Three weeks ago, a five member panel of UN human rights experts released a report saying that “over the past year there has been a sharp deterioration of the human rights situation in Bahrain. This has included unacceptable restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, freedom of association and peaceful assembly, aimed at muzzling any discordant voice and suppressing dissent.” The country’s last major opposition party, Wa’ad, was dissolved at the end of May, just a few days after the killing of the five peaceful protesters in the city of Duraz. The UN experts wrote that in Duraz “excessive and lethal force” was used and cited the reported use of “teargas, shotguns equipped with birdshot and lethall anti-personnel weapons.” “We call on the government of Bahrain to immediately cease its campaign of persecution against human rights defenders, journalists and anyone else with divergent opinions and take all measures to guarantee a safe and enabling environment for all Bahrainis independent of their political opinions, beliefs, or confessions,” the UN experts concluded.

Amnesty International said of Saegh’s May arrest that when she arrived at National Security Agency headquarters in response to being summoned there “she was immediately blindfolded and in the subsequent hours she was sexually assaulted, beaten all over her body, kicked in the stomach and kept standing for most of the seven hours she was interrogated.” “During interrogation she was questioned about Duraz and about other human rights defenders she knew as well as about her participation at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva last March, where she spoke about violations in Bahrain.. She was also told to stop all her human rights activities or she would be further targeted.” Saegh described to the UK-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy being sexually abused during the interrogation. “I said, Don’t touch me, why do you touch me?Don’t touch me. He replied ‘Don’t say to me violation, say to me interrogation. In interrogations we can do what we want. We are now in an interrogation. If I hear the word violation’-and he hit me on the head.”