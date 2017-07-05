SYNAGOGUE MEMBERSHIP IN UK DROPS TO ALL-TIME LOW, SURVEY FINDS

The UK is now home to the largest number of synagogues ever recorded in the country, but membership has dropped to the lowest number on record, according to a report released Wednesday by the Institute of Jewish Policy Research and the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

The report, titled Synagogue membership in the United Kingdom in 2016, found that despite the 454 synagogues that now exist in the UK, the number of household memberships to them have dropped below 80,000.

The survey found that 79,597 Jewish households across the United Kingdom held synagogue membership in 2016, down from 99,763 in 1990; this amounts to a 20% decline over a quarter of a century.

The institute stated that the rate of decline has fluctuated over time, but membership has dropped by 4% since its last synagogue membership report was published in 2010.

The authors of the report say that these findings are almost certainly a continuation of a downward trend in synagogue affiliation dating back to the 1950s. They also note that the drop in memberships correlates with a drop in Jewish households, which according to the UK census declined by 4.2% between 2001 and 2011.

“Strikingly, the synagogue membership counts recorded for 2001 and 2010 declined as well over that period (-5.2%), suggesting that a considerable proportion of the attrition observed in recent years may be due to demographic forces, as well as to a drop in levels of synagogue engagement,” the report states.

The largest denominational group remains “Central Orthodox” – an amalgamation of synagogues affiliated to the United Synagogue, the Federation of Synagogues and other independent Modern Orthodox synagogues around the country – yet their share of total membership has dropped to 53%, down from 66% in 1990.

The Reform and Liberal streams, at 19% and 8% respectively in 2016, are at the lowest levels seen since 1990. Membership of Reform synagogues has declined by 8% since 1990, while the Liberal strand ha seen a 16% drop.

The fastest growing group is the strictly Orthodox, which has grown by 139% since 1990, and today constitutes 13.5% of all synagogue membership households, compared to just 4.5% a generation ago.

Masorti is also growing fast, albeit from a much lower base, more than doubling its membership since 1990, and now representing over 3% of the total, compared to 1% in 1990.

“The affiliated British Jewish community is changing,” remarked Executive Director of the Institute Dr Jonathan Boyd, highlighting that while the mainstream Orthodox center is in numerical decline, stricter forms of Orthodoxy are in the ascendancy.

“Because the more progressive wing is largely stable, representing just under a third of the total, the trends point to a future in which stricter forms of Orthodoxy will hold an increasingly prominent position, not only in synagogue membership, but in how Judaism is practiced and how Judaism is seen and understood by others,” Boyd reflected.

This report is the latest in a series of synagogue membership studies conducted in the United Kingdom since the 1960s.

The Board of Deputies and the Institute consider synagogue membership statistics to be among the most important data that exist about Jews in the United Kingdom. They state that while in other countries people connect to their Jewish identity through other communal institutions, in the UK synagogues have long been the main way in which Jews affiliate to the Jewish community.

“That is not to suggest that Jews cannot express their identity by affiliation to other types of Jewish organisations – indeed, many do – but synagogue membership figures remain by far and away the best measure of Jewish communal affiliation that we have,” the authors add. “They provide the only consistent indicator of patterns of Jewish affiliation and belonging over time, and are thus of particular interest to community leaders and planners.”