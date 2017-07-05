Iran Officially Denounces Trump’s Travel Ban

Although some of the people to denounce President Donald Trump’s travel ban have been local (and liberal), the latest entity to denounce the travel ban is unlikely to worry the Trump administration too much.

The world’s foremost sponsor of terror, Iran, called out the travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries on Friday, calling it a “shameful exhibition,” according to The Daily Caller.

I’m sure the latest announcement from the murderous mullahs will just mortify the Trump administration.

“US now bans Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren, in a truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Twitter Friday.

Meanwhile, CIA Director Mike Pompeo warned viewers in an interview with MSNBC last week that Iran continues to be the greatest sponsor of terror out there, and what’s worse — its influence is expanding.

“Whether it’s the influence they have over the government in Baghdad, whether it’s the increasing strength of Hezbollah in Lebanon, their work alongside the Houthis in Iran, the Iraqi Shias that are fighting along now the border in Syria — certainly the Shia forces that are engaged in Syria,” he said in an interview that aired June 24, according to NBC New York.

“Iran is everywhere throughout the Middle East.”

Trump’s travel ban went into partial effect on Thursday after its proponents fought a long and bitter battle in the courts, according to The Associated Press via Fox News. It made it all the way to the Supreme Court, which stayed previous rulings by lower courts looking to play the part of the liberal resister.

As The Daily Caller reports, the ban will require those traveling from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to prove that they have some relationship with something or someone within the United States.

Of course, even that is too much for many liberals out there, who find themselves in the pleasant company of the foreign minister of the world’s greatest sponsor of terror.