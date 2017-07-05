http://www.renegadetribune.com/freedom/

By Elsie Christensen (1979)

Apologists for the West’s stagnant status quo, be they of the Left or Right, are forever extolling the alleged libertarian virtues of the ‘Free World’. Nowhere else on earth, we are told, is there more freedom than in capitalist democracies of Europe and America. But Wotanists and others who adhere to folkish values see the reality behind the propaganda and platitudes, realizing that in the West today we have too little of the real freedom we should have and too much irresponsible pseudo-freedom — ‘freedom’ that is really cleverly disguised repression. This is not to deny or disparage the real liberties we do have; we must appreciate and safeguard them. However, we must also distinguish between actual and apparent freedoms.

In his homeland today Western man is not free to live with meaning and purpose in a society embodying his own traditional values and folkways. He is not free to spontaneously participate in his people’s cultural heritage. He is not free to raise a family in a morally healthy environment. He is not free to be secure on the streets or even in his own home. He is not free to breathe clean air, nor to drink uncontaminated water, nor to have readily available food undefiled by over-processing, pesticides or artificial chemical additives.

We are told that freedom-seekers escape to the West, that nobody escapes from the West. But millions upon millions of our Folk in the West are trying to escape all the time! They are trying to escape through alcohol, through drugs, through crime, through mental illness, through suicide. They try to escape by joining crackpot cults, or by immersing themselves in religious fanaticism. They try to escape through the anesthesia of work. Do our harried masses really do all these things by ‘free choice’? Or are they compelled by a need to fill the inner emptiness which our materialistic rat-race society created within them? how can genuine freedom be possible in a race-dying System geared to the interests of greed-obsessed capitalists, and manipulated by their entourage of opinion-molders, market analysts and advertisers?

Real freedom is not the perpetual gratification of alienated, undisciplined, unenlightened egos. It is not the ‘right’ to choose from an endless variety of merchandise; neither is it the ability to hop into an overpriced, polluting motor vehicle and travel wherever one pleases over ever-in-creasing expanses of asphalt and concrete; nor still is it the succumbing to impulses to abuse or destroy one’s body, mind and spirit in futile efforts to alleviate the pain of a senseless existence.

Freedom is knowledge and mastery, especially knowledge of and mastery over the Self, Freedom is the unleashing of creativity and genius, the realization of inner potential. Freedom is acting according to instincts and awareness inspired by Nature; it is liberation from the stultifying, from the odscurant, from the alien. Above all, freedom is self-determination for the Folk, for only when the Folk is free, can the individual be free.

The freedom our people need to survive and flourish does not exist in the West, and it certainly is not to be found in the Marxist East. Such freedom will come about only when the Folk is made to perceive that it is oppressed, and then inspired with the will to be free to fulfill its destiny.

From Elsie Christensen’s periodical “The Odinist” May 1979 issue #40.