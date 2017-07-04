Iranians hold Nazi-tinged ‘Trumpism’ cartoon contest

http://www.timesofisrael.com/iranians-hold-nazi-tinged-trumpism-cartoon-contest/

 

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians have organized a “Trumpism” cartoon contest in which hundreds of participants have been invited to submit artwork mocking the US leader.

The same organizers held a Holocaust cartoon contest last year, which they said was meant to highlight Western double standards on free speech and not to cast doubt on the Nazi genocide.

The logo for the Trump contest is based on the Nazi emblem, with a diagonal “T” in a white circle against a red background. One cartoon shows US President Donald Trump painting a Hitler-like mustache on the face of the Statue of Liberty.

The exhibition, which opened Monday, includes the works of some 1,600 Iranian and foreign participants. The winner of the top prize will get $1,500.

An Iranian woman looks at cartoons of US President Donald J. Trump at an exhibition of the Islamic Republic's 2017 International Trumpism cartoon and caricature contest, in the capital Tehran on July 3, 2017. (AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE)

Iranian cartoonist Hadi Asadi poses for a picture with a trophy and an award next to cartoons of US President Donald J. Trump, at an exhibition of the Islamic Republic's 2017 International Trumpism cartoon and caricature contest, in the capital Tehran on July 3, 2017. (AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE)

An Iranian woman looks at cartoons of US President Donald J. Trump at an exhibition of the Islamic Republic's 2017 International Trumpism cartoon and caricature contest, in the capital Tehran on July 3, 2017. (AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE)

Iranian reformist cleric Mahmoud Doaei looks at cartoons of US President Donald J. Trump at an exhibition of the Islamic Republic's 2017 International Trumpism cartoon and caricature contest, in the capital Tehran on July 3, 2017. (AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE)

An Iranian woman looks at cartoons of US President Donald J. Trump at an exhibition of the Islamic Republic's 2017 International Trumpism cartoon and caricature contest, in the capital Tehran on July 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE

