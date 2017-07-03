Weltanschauung – The Lies Won’t Always Hide the Truth

The German word Weltanschauung literally means “world view”; it combines “Welt” (“world”) with “Anschauung” (“view”), which ultimately derives from the Middle High German verb schouwen (“to look at” or “to see”). When we first adopted it from German in the mid-19th century, “weltanschauung” referred to a philosophical view or apprehension of the universe, and this sense is still the most widely used. It can also describe a more general ideology or philosophy of life.” – Merriam Webster