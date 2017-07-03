BRITNEY SPEARS (WHITE SLUT, WHITE FEMINIST) SPOTTED AT THE WESTERN WALL

http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Culture/Britney-Spears-spotted-at-the-Western-Wall-498573

Pop music sensation Britney Spears was spotted at the Western Wall on Sunday, ahead of her much-anticipated Tel Aviv concert that wraps up her summer Asia tour.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office refuted an earlier report by Ynet that Spears was supposed to meet Netanyahu and visit children at Hadassah Hospital, but after being mobbed by fans at the Kotel, decided to reschedule the visit. The prime minister’s office told The Jerusalem Post that no such meeting was ever confirmed.

Spears arrived in Israel early on Sunday morning and fans could not stop playing paparazzi and snapping pictures of the pop-diva on her hotel balcony.

Accompanied by her senior management staff, her stage crew and her father, Jamie Spears, the iconic blonde superstar flew into the country on Israel’s national carrier El Al.

More than 50,000 people are expected to brave the scorching temperatures when Spears takes the stage Monday in Hayarkon Park for one of Tel Aviv’s hottest concerts this summer.

“I’ve had such an amazing time performing in Asia over these last few weeks!! One final stop in Tel Aviv on Monday!!” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday before departing for her first-ever concert in Israel.

Last week, the bombshell posted a video to social meeting addressing her awaiting fans in Tel Aviv.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, the the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning star gained worldwide fame in the late 1990s and 2000s with hits such as ‘Oops!… I Did It Again,’ ‘I’m a Slave 4 U,’ and ‘Crazy.’ Hailed as the ‘Queen of Pop,’ Spears has sold nearly 150 million records worldwide.

Spears’s performance in Israeli will be the latest among a star-infused summer lineup that has already seen sensations such as Justin Bieber and Aerosmith and will later see Radiohead and Guns N’ Roses.