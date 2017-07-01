Earlier yesterday I received an email from one of my followers who wanted to know why is it that I only write hateful music. I gave him the long story as to my desire to have all existence in this world end due to the evil nature of mankind. I also acknowledged the fact that while there are a few good people in this world, it is much more desirable to have all life end than to have the current madness continue without an end in sight. For every since mankind has existed, each generation continues to cry out for a new world, but they make the fatal mistake of continuing in the same methods and ways of their forefathers, creating a world that is corrupt and weak! By writing these hateful songs, poems, and lyrics, I encourage all people to take up their arms and begin to kill off all human beings. I already know that this generates much controversy for it means the end of human lives but it is the only logical way to end the suffering caused by mankind; to use these very tools to encourage others to put a brutal end to the lives of others around them. This poem serves that very purpose, to explain my hatred for humanity and my long desire to put human beings out of their own existence.

Hate

I killed some people today

To see if humans can feel

My focus is on the hate

For it is the only that that is real

The bullet tears a hole

The familiar crys of pain

Been trying to kill them all away

But all I remember is their pain

Hate is what I have become

It is now my only friend

Everyone shall go away

And that shall be the end

You filths will have it all

My empire of hate

I will kill you all

I will make you hate

I wear this crown of hate

Upon my father’s head

Filled with broken dreams

I refuse to let them heal

Behind the stains of life

My hatreds grow

If I was someone else

I would kill right here

For when I kill again

A thousand miles away

I will kill myself

Just to find a way