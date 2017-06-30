Venus Williams Involved in Fatal Crash in Florida

Venus Williams was involved in a car crash in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on June 9 that resulted in a fatality, a spokesman for the police department there said.

The crash is under investigation, said the spokesman, Maj. Paul Rogers. Palm Beach Gardens police said in a report on the crash that Williams was at fault, but her lawyer noted that she had not been cited or charged.

Jerome Barson, 78, was injured in the car, which was being driven by his wife, and died two weeks later. Palm Beach Gardens police said that witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light.

A lawyer for Williams, Malcolm Cunningham, released a statement Thursday that said: “Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 m.p.h. when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations. This is an unfortunate accident, and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”