Dr. Darío Fernández-Morera – The Myth of the Golden Age of Tolerance in Muslim Spain

Apologists for Islam never tire of referring to the “Golden Age” of tolerance that supposedly characterized seven centuries of Muslim dominated Spain. This fundamentally flawed assessment draws the wrong conclusion based on fragmentary evidence and distorts the larger picture. It ignores the reality of enormous destruction wrought by the three Arab-Berber Muslim invasions that repeatedly sought to hold on to control and rule over the indigenous peoples of Spain who had been reduced to second class citizens in their own homeland.

Renegade Editor’s Note: the Muslim occupation of Spain is known as the “Golden Age” of jewish culture in Europe. Hmm, I wonder why organized jewry opened up the gates of Europe again for another Islamic invasion. This radio show does not expose the real history of the jewish collusion with the Muslim invasion, and appears in parts to go along with the counter-jihad narrative of putting jews and Europeans into the same boat in this culture clash. It’s still worth a listen, though.