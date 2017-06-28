TOP PUTIN ALLY: AMERICANS ARE ‘HYSTERICAL’ OVER RUSSIA INTERVENTION

America needs to stop its “wild” anti-Russian attitude, Federation Council chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday at a press conference with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.

The speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house flatly denied accusations of Russian intervention in the 2016 US presidential election when asked about them.

“Russia doesn’t intervene in foreign elections and wouldn’t want others to intervene in ours,” she said.

“Can anyone bring one example of Russian intervention in the US election?” Matviyenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, characterized the situation in the US as “hysteria; there’s no other word,” adding that the US should put an end to it before it affects the global strategic situation.

She holds the third-most powerful political position in Russia, following the president and prime minister, and the highest political office held by a woman in Russia since Catherine the Great.

Matviyenko was speaking at a press conference that is part of Edelstein’s official visit to Moscow this week as her guest. Edelstein, a former refusenik who spent years in the gulag, will be the first Israeli to give a speech to the Federation Council.