The Third Word War

http://www.renegadetribune.com/third-word-war/

We are all familiar with the term, ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’. Sadly, in our rush to digest news, we tend to ignore the expression but media wordsmiths never forget. Like battlefield mines the media’s weapon words are laid in every sentence ready to catch the unwary reader.

Thanks to brainwashing media, words once considered taboo or offensive become either acceptable or unacceptable. The term Jew is a valid description of a person of Jewish blood. Not anymore; we must now say a Jewish person.

Weaponised words can change and the term coloured person, normal in South Africa, is now heresy in Britain and the U.S. The term used by media and libtards is ‘black’.

Media, television, radio and especially rap and ‘faux poetry’ routinely use profanities and encourage violence. If blatant incitements of sexual and physical violence were spoken rather than put to lyrics the perpetrators would be committing a criminal offence.

Words have been laundered, re-invented and changed by media’s hacks. The term censorship has negative connotations so the term political correctness is used instead, yet it means the same thing. We don’t say, ‘sorry, we are censoring that expression’. Instead, we say ‘that word is not politically correct.’

Communism and Marxism are negative terms and are no longer in use. But, these iniquitous systems are more prevalent today than ever. People who abhor Communism and reject Marxism now embrace globalism, which is the same thing.

Love of one’s ethnicity and culture isn’t as you might expect an expression of race love. No, media’s wordsmiths use the term race-hate, white supremacist or simply, haters.

Black, Jewish or Asian pride is precisely that; pride in one’s racial analogue. Inject instead the word ‘white’ as in White Pride and the meaning of the term because the opposite. This is the Orwellian world of mind control routine for libtards and their Orwellian PR teams working assiduously across each nation’s newsrooms.

The term fascism is another weapon-word and will be used to scythe anyone considered critical of the Orwellian nightmare of the libtard communities. Ask libtards for its meaning and a dumb uncomprehending expression clouds their anaesthetised faces.

People who so often use these terms are either completely ignorant as to what they mean or use them intentionally in the knowledge that their words are weapons. Their purpose is to take advantage of their negative connotation in order to dismiss criticism.

Always consider the source of a story which is more revealing than is the story itself. If the news story is laced with weapon words turn the page. It is not a news story but the hack’s interpretation of a news story.

The term ‘libtard’ is a fusion of ‘liberal’ and ‘retard’ so is perfectly apt as a weapon word used against emotionally disturbed lobotomised liberals.

The weaponising of words doesn’t have to be a game open only to the emotionally dysfunctional libtard community which is especially prevalent in media. It is a game we too can play and we can be certain that our readers will be inspired further.

My suggestion is that those of us free of eccentricities replace race hating with race loving. When describing a country’s aberrant and abhorrent foreign policy, instead of using American, German, British or English use the terms Washington DC, Westminster, Berlin or Brussels. This places the blame on the regime and not the innocent people.

The terms United States, America, Germany or Israel should never be used. Instead, habitually use the correct terms for these entities: Washington DC, American Occupied Germany and Israeli Occupied Palestine. It takes a second or so longer but the expression will be pondered over for a life time.

Mike Walsh is an Irish journalist, broadcaster and historian. spinfreehistory.com