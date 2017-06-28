Not Even the US Military Knows Why the WH Said Assad Is Planning a Chemical Attack

http://www.renegadetribune.com/not-even-us-military-knows-wh-said-assad-planning-chemical-attack/

By Claire Bernish

Washington announced Monday Syria plans to carry out ‘another’ chemical weapons attack against its own civilians — and, without hesitation, the Internet destroyed the gauzy excuse for the U.S. to either undertake its own attack, or lay blame for any suspicious chemical onslaughts on the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted — because tweeting official statements is a thing now — the press release:

The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack. As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

You can’t make this up, folks — unless, that is, you’re the President, Pentagon, or one of myriad rabidly pro-war Washington pols.

Trump previously opportuned still unproven, if not spurious, allegations Assad unleashed these nefarious weapons against the Syrian populace in Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib Province to launch 59 Tomahawk missiles into the sovereign nation — killing the exact civilian noncombatants the U.S. ostensively sought to protect in the process.

No proof of the veracity of that accusation has ever surfaced — nor has any reasonable explanation as to whythe president of a nation state would carry out an assault against his own citizens and thus provoke the gargantuan and perpetually-belligerent U.S. military into retaliatory airstrikes and more.

But Washington would really rather you ignore the gaping void of rationale in that line of thinking, and instead prepare to be appalled by Assad’s ignominious plot to destroy his own credibility as a leader through the agonizingly painful deaths of innocent people — again — because reasons.

Even the Ron Paul Institute’s own Daniel McAdams agrees — an abhorrent noxious weapons attack against Syrians in the near future will undoubtedly amount to Fake News. In an article plainly titled, “Trump’s Super Fake Syria News: More US Attacks Expected,” McAdams posits,

Last night the White House released a shock statement that the Syrian government was about to use chemical weapons ‘again’ on its citizens and that the United States would launch a massive response. At the time, the AP reported that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon or intelligence agencies seemed to know anything about it. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warned that any attack on citizens of Syria would be automatically blamed on Assad (as well as Russia and Iran). It seems Trump is ready for a massive attack on the Syrian government — coincidentally just a day after a major piece by Seymour Hersh showed that the US intelligence community knew that the April ‘chemical attack’ was no such thing but that Trump launched 59 Tomahawk missiles anyway.”

Indeed, on Sunday, award-winning itinerant investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published putative communications between an active duty U.S. soldier and a security adviser, both unnamed, which, if indeed verified, prove not only that American forces knew no chemical weapons attack had even taken place at Khan Sheikhoun, but that an aging facility with an old cache of munitions decimated in a planned Syrian government airstrike — of which the U.S., Syria, and Russia were all made aware — spread toxic gases on the wind in a fatal miasma.

A noxious cloud of gruesome chemicals resultant from a planned-target airstrike — not the ruler the U.S. relentlessly seeks to depose — unwittingly, accidentally, killed dozens.

Of course, just because White House tweets a fanciful and enigmatic, wholly presumptuous, statement pre-blaming Assad for planning to kill civilians doesn’t mean the statement was vetted with, well, anyone.

As the New York Times subtly noted of Spicer’s pre-finger-pointing augury,

An official with the United States Central Command, which oversees combat operations in the Middle East, said Monday night that he had ‘no idea’ what the White House statement was referring to.”

Ordinarily, such a dearth in communication between the U.S. Military’s nerve center and the nation’s throne of power would be more than sufficient cause for alarm — but, considering the sheer fecundity of eyebrow-raising tweets emanating from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue instead evince intra-governmental silence as de rigueur.

Incidentally, an albeit never verified report one month after the Khan Sheikhoun tragedy claimed the bodies of children had been taken from a morgue for purposes of filming the aftermath of an ostensible chemical weapons attack — one which has not yet occurred — by a news crew and apparently-acting first responders appeared to indicate an inevitable incident.

Whether or not innumerable questions raised by the White House statement can be answered in the filming of an event that hasn’t happened — yet — remains to be seen.

But it’s a guarantee — at least for those steering this sinking ship of American empire — Assad will be to blame if any chemicals kill any innocents under any circumstances, whatsoever.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.