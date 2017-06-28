http://www.germanvictims.com/2017/06/jewish-war-on-free-speech/?_utm_source=1-2-2

…While the Jewish Daily Forward has been going bonkers about people in Portland, Oregon publicly challenging the accepted narrative of 9/11 and suggesting jews were involved; (8) Rabbi Yisroel Hahn of Spokane, Washington is demanding that the local police department track down and arrest people for thought crime for daring to criticise his ‘Holocaust Survivor’ event on Facebook. (9)…

Re-posted from Semitic Controversies

(15/06/2017)

In this week’s edition of the Jewish War on Free Speech; we begin with the news that in the United States the Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council is now pushing the Protecting Affiliated Institutions Act, which would see all so-called ‘hate crimes’ automatically classed as felonies rather than misdemeanours. (1)

Meanwhile in Tennessee; Congressman David Kustoff is seeking to impose tougher sentences on so-called ‘hate crimes’, which clearly undermines the very idea of free speech having a continued existence in the American body politic.

This is ominous enough, but Marco Rubio and his establishment Republican confreres along with a bunch of pro-Israel fanatics from the Democrat party are pushing for the position of the State Department’s Special Envoy on anti-Semitism to be both an ambassadorial level role, but also one cannot be combined with any other so that the incumbent has to spend one hundred percent of their time promoting the idea of eternal jewish victim hood and the culpability and guilt of the evil goyim for that sorry state of things. (3)

Add to this; the fact that the Times of Israel has been shrieking about ‘hate crimes’ and advocating harsher punishments against those who dare utter word ‘Jew’ in vain, (4) while screaming about ‘Free Palestine’ clothing being sold on Jeff Bezos’ Amazon (5) and not to be outdone Fox’s jewish-run subsidiary Heat Street has been strenuously objecting to a ‘Holocaust wound’ being sold as fancy dress on the same site. (6)

The jewish-dominated Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has also been busy this week labelling anti-Zionist group ‘Deir Yassin Remembered’ – some of whose members I know as it happens – as both a group that ‘denies the Holocaust’ – whatever that is supposed to mean – and which is ‘anti-Semitic’. (7)

While the Jewish Daily Forward has been going bonkers about people in Portland, Oregon publicly challenging the accepted narrative of 9/11 and suggesting jews were involved; (8) Rabbi Yisroel Hahn of Spokane, Washington is demanding that the local police department track down and arrest people for thought crime for daring to criticise his‘Holocaust Survivor’ event on Facebook. (9)

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is also in hot water with the jewish community again for having the temerity to actually have a spine and condemn the state of Israel, while endorsing the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement. (10)

Charles Small – who is currently squatting in an academic chair for reasons that I know not – has effectively declared war on Waters because he perceives that Waters’ voice and reach is something that the Israel Lobby cannot easily combat without resorting to bully boy tactics. (11)

These tactics have similarly been used – along with simple blackmail – to get the University of California at Fresno to scrap its ‘Middle East Studies’ course, because it is insufficiently pro-Israel. (12) While Harvard has rescinded offers to students who were found to be part of a private Facebook group that joked about subjects that are held to be beyond criticism, (13) which action has been applauded by the jewish community. (14)

In further disturbing news; the Kansas state senate has voted to effectively criminalise criticism of Israel, (15) which is not being put into action in Bulgaria with jewish organisation clamouring for the government to round up and imprison those it perceives as opponents. (16)

The question are: when will this happen and what are we going to do about it?

References

(1) http://forward.com/fast-forward/374182/muslim-jewish-group-pushes-anti-hate-crime-bill/

(2) http://www.localmemphis.com/news/local-news/congressman-david-kustoff-seeks-tougher-penalties-for-hate-crimes-against-religious-institutions/738048783

(3) http://forward.com/fast-forward/374058/bipartisan-senate-push-aims-to-boost-anti-semitism-monitor/; https://www.jta.org/2017/06/07/news-opinion/politics/bill-that-would-enhance-anti-semitism-monitor-introduced-in-senate

(4) http://www.timesofisrael.com/several-instances-of-anti-semitic-graffiti-and-hate-signs-reported-across-the-us/

(5) http://www.timesofisrael.com/amazon-still-selling-free-palestine-clothes/

(6) https://heatst.com/world/amazon-pulls-holocaust-wound-costume-after-complaint-from-auschwitz-museum/

(7) http://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/index.ssf/2017/06/holocaust_revisionists_with_ba.html

(8) http://forward.com/fast-forward/373922/portland-highway-banner-blames-jews-for-sept-11-terror/

(9) http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2017/jun/07/law-enforcement-investigating-anti-semitic-comment/

(10) http://forward.com/culture/music/373675/can-jews-enjoy-the-new-roger-waters-album-despite-his-bds-beliefs/

(11) http://www.jpost.com/BDS-THREAT/The-battle-against-BDS-proponent-Roger-Waters-496639

(12) http://forward.com/fast-forward/374101/did-pro-israel-pressure-lead-california-university-to-scrap-middle-east-stu/

(13) http://forward.com/opinion/373882/bad-memes-provoke-controversy-at-harvard/

(14) http://forward.com/news/374044/jews-applaud-harvard-for-revoking-admission-over-anti-semitism/

(15) http://www.jpost.com/BDS-THREAT/Another-US-state-votes-against-the-BDS-movement-494959

(16) http://sofiaglobe.com/2017/06/07/bulgarias-shalom-jewish-organisation-welcomes-european-parliament-resolution-against-anti-semitism-calls-for-government-action/