Foreign Ministry formally announces ‘significant visit’ of Indian PM

The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday formally announced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day trip to Israel next month, hailing it as a “significant visit” and proof of the burgeoning ties between the two countries.

“This significant visit, the first of an Indian prime minister to Israel, takes place on the backdrop of marking 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, and will further upgrade the ever-growing partnership between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Although the trip had not been formally announced before Wednesday, the July 4-6 visit had been expected for some time.

Israel’s Ambassador to New Delhi Daniel Carmon told reporters in India that the trip was of “unprecedented importance with bilateral ties going through changing paradigm and changed architecture where there is no zero sum game and commitments and good relations with both sides can be maintained without contradiction, News18 India quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

Carmon also said that Modi would be greeted upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Aiport by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an honor he said was normally reserved for the likes of the pope or a US president, News18 reported.

During his visit, Modi will meet with both Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin<, as well as hold other “high-level bilateral meetings” meant to “reflect the fabric of the Indo-Israeli relations,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Modi is also expected to attend alongside Netanyahu the signing of bilateral agreements in a number of fields, as well as visit an Indian cemetery in Haifa for Indian soldiers who died fighting in World War I, according to News18.

He will also hold a rally for Israelis of Indian descent.

In recent years, relations between New Delhi and Jerusalem have grown increasingly close diplomatically, militarily and economically. Israeli and Indian companies have recently sealed massive defense deals, and three ships from the Indian Navy were in Israel last month for three days of exercises.

India has also adjusted its traditional pro-Palestinian voting patterns at international forums in Israel’s favor even as Indian-Palestinian relations remain strong. Last month, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spent three days in New Delhi meeting with Modi, President Pranab and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“The relationship between India and Palestine is built on the foundation of longstanding solidarity and friendship since the days of our own freedom struggle,” Modi said at the time. “India has been unwavering in its support of the Palestinian cause. And we hope to see the realization of a sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel.”

Despite this, Modi will reportedly not make a stop in the PA, in a move seen as highly unusual.

“This is going to be a purely bilateral visit. He is coming to visit us, and only us,” a senior official in Jerusalem told The Times of Israel earlier this month. “It’s a great achievement for us.”

Most, if not all, foreign dignitaries who visit Israel also visit the PA and meet with Palestinian officials, either in Ramallah or in Bethlehem. Even leaders of Israel’s closest allies usually spend at least a few hours in Palestinian areas.