Impending False Flag in Syria

http://www.renegadetribune.com/impending-false-flag-syria/

Russia, The People’s Republic of China, Iran and Syria today are on Red Alert as they brace for an imminent U.S inspired False Flag op’ in Syria. Hundreds may die, be maimed and made homeless in a U.S backed attack on Syrian civilians.

As in all such events, without evidence or independent inquiry, this atrocity will be blamed by U.S friendly mainstream media on Syria’s armed forces. Consequently, the U.S will use this false flag operation as an excuse to invade and destroy Syria’s elected democracy.

Washington DC’s intention is the same as that of Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya; to install a regime compliant with Israeli policies and ambitions. The added bonus is that Russia will be humbled and ousted from the region; at least, this is the intention.

Russian First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation’s Council Committee on Defence and Security, Frants Klintsevich, says, “The U.S is preparing a new attack on the positions of the Syrian troops, this is clear. A new cynical and unprecedented provocation is being prepared.”

Is the senator right? His opinions are being taken seriously by the Russian, Chinese and the Iranian high command. The pro-Syria alliance, which could include North Korea, are now preparing for a hot war with the U.S and NATO forces. Within days this conflagration could consume the Mediterranean and Gulf regions. Unless contained the conflict could spread and be quickly become out of control.

If Russia feels that its western regions are vulnerable, and they are, NATO forces in Europe will be quickly neutralised. The First Deputy of the Russian Defence Committee: “It is high time to remind London of the vulnerability of its territory, which could be literally wiped off the face of the earth.”

A full scale retaliatory attack by Russia and Iran on U.S forces stationed in the Gulf and Mediterranean could sufficiently humble Washington DC. However, a mutually assured destructive (MAD) war could result as America goes down in flames taking all else with it.

American forces in the Gulf and Mediterranean regions, its European Union bases, could suffer casualties worse than those experienced during the entire Vietnam conflict in which 56,000 Americans lost their lives.

Senator Frants Klintsevich says the imminent U.S attack ‘would be passed off as a chemical attack’ and could be followed by a U.S strike ‘on a (Syrian Army grouping) that is on the verge of a constructive solution of the situation.’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejects Washington’s claim to having “identified potential preparations for a chemical attack by Syrian government forces and ready to respond to it.”

Peskov says: “We heard about this statement. We do not know what the basis is for it. And of course we categorically disagree with the ‘another attack’ wording.”

The U.S has such a long history of false flag ignited conflicts it has been admitted that such is to be considered ‘business as normal’.