Emotional Donald Trump supporter (White Idiot) explains that his family ‘won’t be insured’ if Obamacare goes away

An emotional Donald Trump supporter on Tuesday told CNN’s Don Lemon he wouldn’t be able to afford health insurance if it weren’t for Obamacare, the signature legislation the president has promised to repeal.

Lemon also spoke with pastor and veteran Janice Hill, whose daughter would have died without the Affordable Care Act.

“You’re a life long republican, yet you and your wife are insured through Obamacare,” Lemon said to guest Don Riscoe. “What will happen to that insurance if Obamacare is repealed?”

“We probably won’t be insured,” a visibly upset Riscoe replied.

“You okay?” Lemon asked.

“Yes,” he said. “We won’t be insured if Obamacare goes away. We won’t be able to afford premiums.”

“I know we can’t afford $1,000 a month,” he continued. “I don’t know the exact number but … we wouldn’t be able to afford coverage without the infrastructure.”

Riscoe said Obamacare “does have problems” that need to get fixed. “I hope that there’s something that will be in place that we can still have coverage for myself and a lot of others,” Riscoe said.

Pastor Hill told Lemon the bill’s plan to slash funding for Medicaid is really what’s going to hurt.

“When they take away Medicaid, it’s not only going to hurt my daughter who is not on Medicaid now because she’s working full time, but it’s going to hurt the people in my state. It’s going to hurt veterans, which i’m a veteran. Ten percent of veterans are on medicaid.”

“It’s going to hurt the employment rate,” she continued. “It’s going to hurt people’s access to health coverage. They’re not going to go for any kind of preventive care. It’s going to be critical when they do go. It’s going to cost more money. This bill doesn’t make sense.”