Surprise, Surprise: So It Looks Like Jared Kushner (Kike) Won’t Be Brokering Peace in the Middle East

A handout picture provided by the Palestinian Authority’s press office (PPO) on June 21, 2017, shows Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas (R) US President’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) PHOTO: Handout/Thaer Ghanaim/AFP

By of The New Nationalist

Headlines out of the Middle East suggests “peace” talks between 36-year-old elite super-Jew Jared Kushner and 82-year-old Palestinian war-refugee President Mahmoud Abbas, PhD are breaking down. Whodathunk.

It’s almost as if sending as the U.S. representative someone whose religious inspiration is Chabad Rabbi (Rebbe) Menachem Schneerson was meant as some sort of joke or insult. It would be like sending a KKK minion to negotiate on civil rights with MLK.

Am I overstating this? The source of the information below on Jewish fundamentalism is from introspective Jews. It’s a tedious and strange read but central to the question: How would you like being on the other side of the table with a Jew(s) who holds this Chabad belief system?

From Israel Shahak and Norton Mezvinsky’s “Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel” (1999), the Jewish authors write:

Among the religious settlers in the Occupied Territories the Chabad Hassids constitute one of the most extreme groups. … Ariel Sharon was the Rabbi’s (Rebbe) favorite Israeli senior politician. Sharon in turn praised the Rebbe publicly and delivered a moving speech about him in the Knesset after the Rebbe’s death. From the June 1967 war until his death the Lubovitcher Rebbe always supported Israeli wars and opposed any retreat. In 1974 he strongly opposed the Israeli withdrawal from the Suez area, conquered in the October 1973 war; he promised Israel divine favors if it persisted in occupying that land.”

Here are some doozies from Kushner’s religious icon, Rabbi Schneerson:

The important things are the Jews, because they do not exist for any [other] aim; they themselves are [the divine] aim.” “The difference between a Jewish and a non-Jewish person stems from the common expression: ‘Let us differentiate.’ Thus, we do not have a case of profound change in which a person is merely on a superior level. Rather, we have a case of ‘let us differentiate’ between totally different species.” An even greater difference exists in regard to the soul. Two contrary types of soul exist, a non-Jewish soul comes from three satanic spheres, while the Jewish soul stems from holiness.”

Another leading Lubovitcher wingnut rabbi is quoted:

Rabbi Ginsburgh told the Jewish Week ‘If every simple cell in a Jewish body entails divinity, is a part of God, then every strand of DNA is part of God. Therefore, something is special about Jewish DNA.’ Later, Rabbi Ginsburgh asked rhetorically: ‘If a Jew needs a liver, can you take the liver of an innocent non-Jew passing by to save him? The Torah would probably permit that. Jewish life has an infinite value,’ he explained. ‘There is something infinitely more holy and unique about Jewish life than non-Jewish life.’”

The authors discuss the “political messianic trend” of this movement:

Shimon Peres, when prime minister, regarded one of the influential, Rabbi Amital, as a moderate and appointed him minister without portfolio. The extreme chauvinism of the messianists is directed towards all non-Jews. The 1973 Yom Kippur War, for instance, was in Amital’s view not directed against Egyptians, Syrians and/or all Arabs but against all non-Jews. The war was thus directed against the great majority of citizens of the United States, even though the United States aided Israel in that war. This hatred of non-Jews is not new but, as already discussed, is derived from a continuous Jewish cabbalistic tradition. Those Jewish scholars have attempted to hide this fact from non-Jews and even from many Jews.”