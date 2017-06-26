http://psychicfocus.blogspot.rs/2017/06/otto-warmbier.html
Friday, June 23, 2017
Otto Warmbier
Q. Was the Otto Warmbier story real or a psyop? I’ve researched his backstory for hours, and found some signs of a psyop, but I also found some signs that it was real. If it was real, it’s a very sad ending.
If the Otto Warmbier story is true, my profuse apologies to his family, but this wreaks of psyop. They didn’t want an autopsy, which seems crucial considering the delicate nature of our relationship with North Korea. Also, he was buried in a pine box although his family is affluent, his father owns an aerospace/defense company, and they laid out his iconic belongings AGAIN at the funeral. They also did that on a TV interview. The North Korean central newspaper website mentions him as if he was really there, but how do we know we aren’t being shown a mirror image of the real North Korean website, doctored by the CIA? They certainly have the technical capability to do that. And isn’t it convenient that the public just learned of the NK website back in December? Also, his father was conveniently/coincidentally written about in Forbes magazine three months before Otto made the national news. Every time I’m willing to ignore my doubts, a new article comes out that makes me suspicious.
I’m curious about this kid, Otto Warmbier, the University student from Ohio, on a school trip in N. Korea almost 2 years ago, who got arrested for tearing down a poster and sentenced to 15 years hard labor. He was released and sent back home a few days ago in a COMA with “severe brain trauma and neurological damage”. It’s all over the news. N. Koreans claims he’d been in a coma almost the entire 15 months he was imprisoned due to Botulism and a “sleeping pill”. Something fishy here. What happened to this kid? What do you see? Did they torture him? Why? Is this entire story fake? Will he wake up? So so so so sad. Here’s the story:
Another Otto Warmbier request here. He was a Universtiy of Virgina student traveling through China when he decided on a short side-trip to N Korea with an organized tour for New Year’s Eve. On the way back, at the airport, he was pulled aside by N Korean security and taken away. He was later accused of taking down/stealing a propaganda poster in his hotel. The video they provided as ‘proof’ looks completely staged and so dark you cannot make out who it is at all. Was he set up and why? And what happened to him in NK that caused him to be returned in a vegetative state with all areas of his brain having suffered some loss? What really happened to Otto? Thank you, Lynn!
A. When I first tune into this, and focus on Otto, I see that he and his spirit is at peace, but he doesn’t like the news and how his death is being handled because of what it is doing to his loved ones. He wants his life to celebrated, and not tied to this negative media event. I also get that his passing is very difficult (understandably) for his mother (or a close female mother figure in his life), and he wants the happy times remembered, but they are being overshadowed by all this North Korea stuff.
I do get that when Otto was on his trip a few years ago, he really did remove the poster. He wasn’t singled out by NK, but once he was on their radar, NK was extra harsh on him to send a message to both the US and also because of his father’s connections (??). I hear the “punishment did not fit the crime.”
While in custody I hear he got an infection. I hear the infection evolved into “encephalitis” (I am not a doctor, so this may just be pointing me in the right direction), which untreated led to a neurological shutdown. I hear that in general, prisoners are neglected, and by the time the seriousness of this was realized, it was too late. His death was due to an infection in his brain, and not due to physical harm.
I get his family knew this, and that is why an autopsy was not done. (I also get that he was cremated, so there was nobody in the “pine box.”???) I hear his dad was furious (along with many other emotions) and used his connections to make his son’s death public. Politics and the media went wild with it. Part of the “show” to get the people more emotionally involved was to televise the service (which is why the pine box was needed?). I get that the facts were manipulated to create an even further distaste (and fear) of North Korea.
This young man really did pass, and much love and light should be sent to his family. There is a lot of emotion and hurt that still needs to process, and they need all the positive thoughts they can get.