Grotesque Racism

The story goes that it is bizarre to single out Jews on the grounds of their being ‘just another religion’. How is it then that the Jew is unlikely to be confused with a Lutheran or a Baptist? If during our daily routine we meet a Russian Orthodox Christian and later on an Anglican or Catholic we’re hardly likely to be able to tell the difference unless they tell us their faith.

But, if we encounter a genuine Jew there will no necessity to ask him what religion he follows; it will be written all over his face, literally. Furthermore, we can immediately identify his race by his theatrical gestures, his trade, and body language and for those with a brain cell a divine instinct that tells us, ‘this is a hostile alien being.’

Eureka! Science rushes to the aid of those of us who are not in denial. Experts on genetic and Jewish law have discovered a Jewish gene that proves or disproves one’s right to be identified as a Jew. One wonders, is there a gene that identifies one as a Baptist or Episcopalian?

After studying mitochondrial DNA that one receives only through his or her mother scientists in Occupied Palestine aka Israel say a simple saliva test can prove one’s Jewish roots.

Rubber stamped; a group of experts on genetics and Halacha (Jewish religious law), studying the so-called ‘Jewish gene’, claim that the gene can help prove one’s Jewishness in line with Jewish religious law.

Rabbi Youssef Carmel, head of the Gazit rabbinical court and the Eretz Hemdah Institute for Advanced Jewish Studies:

This could be a significant breakthrough. Using a simple sample of saliva can save a long and difficult conversion process.”

It is then explained that ‘any person who wishes to be recognized as a Jew (ethnic), for example, in order to get married in the State of Israel (Jewish Occupied Palestine), which can only be done through the Chief Rabbinate, is required to prove their Jewish roots.

In Jewish religious law, only those born to Jewish mothers are considered Jewish. Currently, those who wish to be recognized as Jews have to provide proof of Judaism several generations back in the form of documents, such as birth and marriage certificates.

Emigrants fleeing to Jewish Occupied Palestine have to present documents to prove their Jewish roots.

This can be a problem for over 400,000 people, particularly immigrants and especially those from the former Soviet Union, who don’t have the necessary documents.”

People who cannot prove their Jewish roots are considered as being undefined. This will mean their being denied special privileges. Applicants for Judaism are obliged to undertake a long and arduous conversion process that quite a few wish to avoid and many are unable to complete.

The Eretz Hemdah institute has prepared an article addressed to the Chief Rabbinate detailing a Halachic-scientific breakthrough that claims anyone whose Judaism can be proven genetically is legally (in the Jewish legal sense, that is) Jewish.

The report reveals:

We can find the gene with a simple blood or saliva test. As soon as you find the mitochondrial gene in a person, this serves as a considerable piece of evidence in proving his Jewish roots.”

If the gene research is accepted by the Chief Rabbinate this would be a significant change for the hundreds of thousands who are considered ‘undefined.’ The breakthrough was presented at a special conference held by the Puah Institute in Jerusalem on June 6, 2017.

Rabbi Menachem Burstein, the head of the Puah Institute:

We began researching this because of the issue of egg donation and the ramifications that would have on the Jewishness of the new-born baby.”

This is appalling news for Shabbos Goy. Their little Star of David amulets and neck chains merely identifies them as drooling plastic Jews.

So, there we have it, straight from the horse’s mouth so to speak. The most race- bigoted ethnic group (not religion) is not the Reich Germans but the Jews themselves. I don’t imagine you will read this in your daily read or TV news broadcast.

One is left wondering, if the great scientists, religious leaders and scholars of Jewish Occupied Palestine have difficulty identifying Jews, how on earth were the ‘Nazis’ able to do so? It is best not to ask yet another question that cannot be answered.