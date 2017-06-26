Broadway Play “1984” Is Causing Audiences To Vomit And Faint

By Dawn Luger of The Daily Sheeple

Geroge Orwell’s legendary book, “1984“, was not in any way meant to be a prediction of our future, yet that’s exactly what appears to have happened. And now that there’s a Broadway play which follows the events in the book closely, many are finding it difficult to stomach.

Since it’s become clear to most of us that we live in a society dominated by government interference in every aspect of our lives, the book is regaining popularity. Set in a dystopian future (kind of like now; the book was written in 1949) it is meant to warn and educate the reader on the dangers of government. Orwell creates a technologically advanced world in which fear is used as a tool for manipulating, controlling, and brainwashing individuals who do not conform to the prevailing political orthodoxy, and the Broadway play is no different.

Directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, the staging features disorienting flourishes like strobe lights and jackhammer sound effects. The play also includes the gruesome torture scenes taken directly from the source material, Orwell’s book. One New York Times theater critic practically required a fainting couch.

Though I usually don’t provide trigger warnings in my reviews, I feel obliged to do so here. The interrogations that Winston undergoes in the play’s second half are graphic enough to verge on torture porn.

People seem to be concerned when watching the play but ignore the fact that the United States government, at this point in history (torture included) is almost as tyrannical as that which Orwell depicted. Perhaps this is why the play is so difficult to stomach, especially for those big government worshipers.

Yet despite the physical reactions from audiences, Icke and Macmillan said that they have no intention of turning down the heat.

We’re not trying to be willfully assaultive or exploitatively shock people, but there’s nothing here or in the disturbing novel that isn’t happening right now, somewhere around the world: people are being detained without trial, tortured and executed,” explained Macmillan. “We can sanitize that and make people feel comforted, or we can simply present it without commentary and allow it to speak for itself.” Icke added, “You can stay and watch or you can leave — that’s a perfectly fine reaction to watching someone be tortured. But if this show is the most upsetting part of anyone’s day, they’re not reading the news headlines. Things are much worse than a piece of theater getting under your skin a little bit.” –Jezebel

This play is onto something. Maybe it’s time people wake up to the dangers of their desire for big government.

Unfortunately, the events depicted in this play have been going on for a long time, even in the United States, regardless of the political party in charge; and yes, that includes the media’s love affair, Democrats. Keep in mind, media propaganda in favor of Democrats was warned about. The bias is more than obvious at this point. We live in a time where a Americans are literally demanding the government enslave them and the media is complicit as long as a democrat is the one passing the laws. Americans now believe that their slavery is indeed freedom.

No wonder so many cannot handle the play – it hits a little too close to home for right and left statists.

This article by Dawn Luger originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.