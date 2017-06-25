Senate Passes Bill Requiring Citizens Report Privately Stashed Cash

A new Senate bill will start forcing citizens to report cash and other assets not held in banks. This bill is stated to combat terrorism and money laundering. But is it? It seems to most like just another government attempt to steal assets and raise revenue for social programs. As this bill will give the government the authority to track assets and seize them should an individual fail to report independently held assets exceeding $10,000.

Civil forfeiture is another word for government robbery of your cash, gold, property and other assets. The most alarming aspect of civil forfeiture is that even a court verdict of not guilty doesn’t guarantee the return of state stolen assets. All the government has to do is suspect individuals of committing crimes to permanently confiscate your property.

This brings to mind the FBI raid under former FBI Director Comey of a small Texan Conservative political gathering back in 2015. Agents confiscated electronics and forcibly fingerprinted all 60 people gathered at the meeting. Now let’s just suppose for a second that they found any evidence of unreported wealth during the raid. You better believe they’d have seized-up all the assets. This is a very real possibility unfolding before us right now since the Senate just passed this bill.

The government is even going to start throwing people in prison if they find out folks haven’t been reporting ALL of their assets. How long would you guess the minimum federal sentence would be for failing to report assets not held in a back? Here is a hint. It’s about double the average time handed for 1st-time rape offenders. Find out more about this freedom infringing bill and how it gives the government the right to start wiretapping private citizens on the next page.