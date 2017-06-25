http://www.renegadetribune.com/my-boy/

By Rob Jones

Now I live in you.

You shall and will live on

In times I will not see.

How wonderful that is!

It is as wonderful as in the old sagas,

When each tribe strove

To ensure its bloodline did not perish.

Still, you are yet small.

How could you know

That you are a branch on a large tree!

But the day will come

When I must tell you

That not only you,

But your fathers also will be judged by your deeds.

No, you do not yet understand that.

You dream and play throughout the day.

But when you understand,

Then I will know

That in each heartbeat in you and me

That keeps us living,

Also flows a drop of eternity.