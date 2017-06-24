http://www.renegadetribune.com/satanism-vs-judaism/

This time we’ll go through the supposed oppositions of Satanism and Judaism. One might stop right here and wonder – since some Christians claim that Christianity is the opposite of Judaism – how come it isn’t allied with Satanism? Then again, Jews are supposedly the “Synagogue of Satan”, as various Christian Cults will claim. So, are these Christians then fine with “Judaism”? Or do they regard Judaism simply to be Satanism? How come that Satanism then is against Judaism? A whole lot is going on here in this vicious circle, but there are two constants in our equation – the Jew and the retardation of it all.

Whether one is a Satanist who believes that putting a banana into a woman’s vagina during a ritual represents an “altar” to their deity; a Christian who is eating the body of Jesus and drinking his blood; or a Jew who can’t wait again to sacrifice various animals and sprinkle himself with blood all over the place in the name of Yahweh – it is all the same idiocy, the same level of degeneracy and the same club of imbeciles.

Did we just discover another “holy trinity”? Christianity-Satanism-Judaism? Why not call it the “holy quaternity“ – you have to add Islam in there as well. The holy quaternity of Semitism – a wonderful sight to behold. Within Satanism there exist several branches – some call themselves traditional, others are a mixture of several components, while others try to look somewhat nationalistic and say that “Satan” is the true “ruler of Aryans and their Pagan Gods” – to the traditionalists and mixed Satanists these last ones are “heretics” so to speak and we’ll soon see why. Finally, at the very end, we’ll include a quick piece of knowledge from the Kybalion, where it is said that the “knowledge of Hermetics” were given to – who else, of course but –Abraham.

Where else to look for information on Satanism, but from Satanists themselves? We shall analyze the Devil’s Bible by Lianna Satanas Diabolique, 2007. I recommend you read it – Knowledge of the way your Enemy thinks is very important



You probably know already a lot about various Jewish concepts of God and the Bible itself – we went through them in my articles as well and backed them up with a decent number of other authors as well. In the Devil’s Bible, the author writes at the beginning as if she was Satan herself. I’ll put the page numbers of the book simply in brackets every time I’m quoting or mentioning something of hers. Do notice there are grammatical errors in them – those are hers, not mine.

She rightfully claims that at the very beginning of the book that the term Elohim is used in the Bible which is not only plural, but also a feminine word. [18] The author also suggests that eating the fruit of knowledge gave Adam and Eve freedom, or as she puts it – free will – they were no longer slaves to the Gods. We went through this theory in my articles before as well. An interesting element is the description of the term “scape-goat”, where she says that the Hebrews wrote woes on bits of cloth tied to a goat which was then driven into the desert, taking their woes, metaphorically, with it. This is very similar to Jews killing chickens which, by some miracle, take away their sins.

The author also reminds the reader that in the court battle between Moses and the Egyptian magicians both sides were capable of performing magic [22] – Moses, who supposedly was being helped by the Jewish God – Egyptians who were being empowered through their own deities. Quite the remarking point in the perception of the Bible in which “only” Yahweh exists. And if you intend to say that you bow down to Yahweh simply because the story pretends to tell you that he is “stronger”, then you aren’t really much of a character, now are you? That makes you quite the cuck, doesn’t it?

The author says a very big Truth here – 40 years can result in social purging. We witnessed it in all European nations. We know exactly how true that statement is; our entire civilization, all of our societies are being turned into shit. There is one point which Lianna ignores – that of the Jew World Order. The 40 years were not just about societal changes among the Jews – it was enough time for the Jews to infiltrate, manipulate and turn the surrounding non-Jewish nations against each other. They had enough time to degenerate and infest all the Gentile Nations, up to the point where it was very easy to conquer them by force.

A process which we are, yet again, witnessing ourselves in all European Nations. Multi-culturalism and Diversity are not only the direct genocide of our Race, but also the multiplication of enemies among us. One day, sure enough – especially if we don’t stop them – exterminating us will be an easy task for the Jews. That is to say, the Jews themselves won’t even bloody their hands : They will have enough brainwashed Goyim to do the dirty work for them.

Lianna continues by saying that the Hebrews were true monotheists – for they had one god who was the source of good and evil [24] – something of which our old buddy Yahweh himself reminds us in Isaiah 45:7. The author goes on to praise the Jew Solomon who had 700 wives and 300 concubines, an act which Christians try to justify by saying that “It is never God’s will that anyone sin, but He does allow us to make our own choices. The story of Solomon is a powerful lesson for us that it does not pay to disobey.” So, the Christian now thinks that God gave him free will – why does the Christian regard the scene of Adam and Eve as sinful then? Don’t touch the fucking tree!, doesn’t sound like a guy who wants you to make your own choices, now does it?

“Solomon was easily my favorite Hebrew King; a man of reason, intellect, and science. It was under his direction that Free Masonry got its start, and so impressive was his architectural designs that the myths suggest he commanded demons to build both his temple and his palace. Furthermore, Solomon loved the ladies.” [24]

I guess it is quite reasonable to have 1000 wives. Satanists must be loving Genghis Khan then as well. The point on Freemasonry is worth mentioning here, those Solomon’s-Temple-Rebuilding-Lunatics surely have nothing to do with the Bible nor the Jews. Matter of fact, since Solomon was regarded as someone who actually went against some of the laws laid out by daddy Yahweh – he himself might be regarded as a Satanist as well – and if he is the source of Freemasonry : Then I’ll let you finish that train of thought yourself.

Before some of the weak-minded readers who may stumble upon this article start to think that Judaism and Yahweh are now actually their friends, I shall simply remind you that they regard all of you non-Jews as animals who ought to be enslaved, used, abused and finally killed if you resist. They have to apply usury to you, may rob and murder you and plan on creating a New World Order where they are the eternal kings of this planet. That is the Bible for you in short. Now we can continue.

Lianna continues to talk about Lilith – a character of which the average Christian knows very little – but a crucial character in the Jewish mythology of the Bible, for Lilith was the first wife of Adam and was made as his equal. “Still, it seemed that their god enjoyed a special bond with Lilith, as she had a greater grasp of the magick their god used to shape reality. When Lilith tried to press this advantage and demand equality, Adam kicked her out of Eden. Instead of dieing in the wilderness, she thrived.” [28] Lilith was later on turned into a whore, you probably remember that from the Zohar, where she spawned demons of various kinds and even managed to get back to Adam and have sex for who knows how many times, spawning succubi and other demonic beings.

Old European proverb – For man history; For woman mystery.

Lilith was quite the opposite of what Eve would be. In an Aryan world-view it would be the comparison between a Muslim/Christian/Jewish woman embraced by darkness and the Aryan Lady. In our modern day times it is the comparison between those Semitic-Eve followers and the Left-wing lunatic feminists. Why would the Aryan woman demand equality? Doesn’t this imply that she herself feels as regarded as something less?

Where was the Aryan Woman regarded as less among our people? She had different qualities – but she wasn’t regarded as something less. By choosing either the Satanic or Jewish viewpoint one cannot reach reason here. Equality doesn’t exist in Nature, it is a Lie. Therefore demanding it is idiocy – some may feel pity or a connection towards the myth of Lilith – but she was much rather driven by ego, pride and jealousy – than by any honorable notion. Demanding equality is also a sign of weakness. Alas, I’m not implying that Adam, according to this narrative of the story, acted properly either. Both of them acted like crazy bitches, which suits the source of the myth as well.

Let’s keep the narrative compressed shall we? So far we had two very important pieces of information here – Solomon, the Jew who acted out against the Will of Yahweh would end up building Freemasonry and Lilith, the first woman who would demand equality would end up becoming the role model of Feminism. Both of these are “anti-Judaic”, hence fall into the category of Satanism. If they are anti-Jewish, why aren’t they then good for the European? We continue :

A logical assumption – something which Abrahamic followers are not fond of using. One insane tribe of people has created several billion insane lunatics. If you were to compress the “tribe of people” into a “crazy doctor” who poisoned several billion people – you’d probably want to see him punished for it. But he is Chosen by God, so the movie would end up with him working on a new poison – the already poisoned people are simply “happy accidents.” Lianna correctly reminds us that the virgin birth is not included in all of the gospels but has been added in later on in order to fulfill his messianic role. [31] The gospels themselves are entirely contradictory, with Luke’s account of the birth of Jesus making it appear as if Mary wasn’t willing to become the Mother of God. She resisted God’s Will – was she a Satanist? Was she then raped by God?

The rest of the text is something of which all of us with brains are aware of – Jesus had to die, it is his fate to die, it was his will to die – so if “Satan” was going to disrupt “God’s plan”, he would do whatever he could to keep Jesus alive. He wouldn’t allow Jesus to die as a willful sacrifice. Who empowered the Jews then to actually fulfill his death? If it can’t be Satan, then it must be Yahweh. “Jesus tells his disciples that no man will know the time of his return; however, they should sell their possessions and preach his teachings to the world, because he would be returning in some of their lifetimes. Its 2000 years later, and still they wait.” [33] The Author goes on to say that in order to correct this return-of-Jesus the idea of Revelation had to be made. It suggests that Satan’s minions – a corrupt Pope and Dictator – would establish a one-world government and one religion. [34] Well, we are heading towards it, aren’t we? So, what is the White Christian Nationalist supposed to do then? If it is part of the prophecy of Jesus’ return that we first have to live in Satan’s New World Order – then why would the Christian stop or resist it?

Jesus obviously, according to the prophecy, won’t return until this part of the story is fulfilled. So, the Christian has got nothing else to do but wait. If the White Race dies in the process of this prophecy – he couldn’t care less. Pope Francis himself said that it is time to “merge all faiths into one” – this one-world government might as well happen during his lifetime. And if the Christian Nationalist, who knows that Jews are behind the New World Order, also believes that Jews are “the synagogue of Satan” – then he is witnessing the Revelation coming true and he shouldn’t simply do anything. Quite the idiocy, isn’t it? You either join the Satanists, who are supposedly against Yahweh, in creating the New World Order according to the Book of Revelation, or you join the Jews who are supposed to rule the World from a One-World government according to the Old Testament. Where is the European Will in this story? How much longer will we play roles given to us by Jewish mythological stories? Your beloved “Jesus” can’t return as long as the One World Government isn’t established.

Isn’t that just what the Jews want you to believe? You fucking gullible idiots.

Now comes a part of the book which discuses Who and What Satan is and represents. There are many good points which the author makes, many of which we would probably like to see more among our own kin, but – just as with everything so far – there will come a tipping point in the narrative where we will have to stop and review everything in short in order to realize how deeply fucked up this idea of going for either one of these opposite Jewish stories really is. It goes so far that it finally contradicts itself.

Good and Evil are subjective according to the Author – yes, on a basic level they are, but we explained several times before how there is a fundamental Truth behind real “good” and “evil”. Alas, life isn’t always that easy – many factors and variables tend to be included, but one overrules them all : The basic need for Survival of the Species. Lianna explains how Satan is a being of reason, rationality, logic, facts, evolution, individuality, the self, intellect which somewhat denies obligation and tradition. [45]

The idea of Choice seems to play a particularly important role, just as it does in the Kabbalah and Zohar, but here it is implied that it is connected to personal responsibility. I’d wager to say that with Knowledge comes responsibility – Choice is merely a Jewish trick. The Author continues to describe Satan as encouraging creation and the appreciation of creative act – I sure as hell hope this doesn’t include modern Jewish art.

“We have established, based on the mythology about Satan, that Satan is anti-authoritarian, rational, intellectual, resolute, strong, and individualist, and a source of inspiration.” [45]

It would seem as if Christianity alone is not the only source of Anarchism – Satanism seems to play an enormously important role in it. Now, one would say with all those terms that a Satanist might as well have many good and valuable attributes – he might as well be someone who can become a shield against Jews. Such a claim however – couldn’t be further away from the Truth. As Lianna states : “Satan is beyond terms like “good” or “evil”, and therefore cannot have an enemy to conflict with.” [48] You might remember my article on the stages of Good and Evil – seems like these Satanists would be wise to read that one as well.

To Satanists, Satan is the truth and “fabric of reality which we are all a part of” [48-49]. Again this monotheistic bullshit. I intend to write an entire article on the Bhagavad Gita – there are many “Christian” concepts to be found in it as well – I even feel my Jew-radar signalization going mad. The idea of one entity being everywhere, omnipotent, the source of all, but also part of all – is in the Gita proclaimed and to be found all over the place. In short, let us explain this idea.

Change the idea of “God being everywhere, in every living thing”, with the concept of electricity and machines. Machines cannot come to life without electricity and electricity, in one way or the other, is everywhere to be found. Assume however that we build an entire infrastructure for those machines so that electricity truly is everywhere. In such a scenario, God would be Electricity to all Machine-things – it runs them all, it gives live to them all, it witnesses all their work and doing, it essentially doesn’t give a flipping fuck whether it is powering up a laptop, a desktop PC, a mobile phone or a tablet. It doesn’t care whether one device is clean and pure, or infected and infested with viruses and malware software. It is indifferent to its application.

But we cannot look at the world from the perspective of electricity, nor from this description of God. We must look it from our perspective and try to find a way to live as much as possible in tune with it – to use this life-force, this “God”, as efficiently and perfectly as we can. We do that with electricity, with water, with air – it is a resource, so to speak. Spirituality therefore, is a way of communicating with this resource.

We have to look at the world indeed rationally from our position as a unique expression of life, a unique species, a unique life form which must persist to exist. From such a basic point onward can all the rest only begin to make sense. Everything else leads to chaos, anarchy, death and destruction. All machines in case of electricity are not equal – they serve different purposes, have different capabilities, characteristics, options, strengths and weaknesses. They also progress, evolve and develop – each on their own level.

Alas, let us return to our task at hand. Lianna goes to say that Satan represents the ultimate freedom – for everyone – the “free-will to make our own choices” [50]. That god damn Kabbalistic bullshit, where it is explicitly explained that choice cannot exist without the evil, it is the point and source of it – yet we read here just a moment ago how Satanists are “above it”. Ain’t that a nice way of saying that one doesn’t give a fuck about his evil doings? Yes, sometimes we have to do bad stuff, but the Aryan knows deep down inside of him that it is justified – he actually must know it – otherwise he won’t act upon it.

Anyways, here comes the interesting part : Lianna goes to say that an individual cannot be truly free as the current way of life immediately gives him a gender, class, ethnic and geographical role.

Moral codes are to be replaced by reason and logic only. Honor, Virtue, Loyalty – have no place in the world of a Satanist. Race, Ethnicity, Natural Gender, Meritocracy even – all pointless. Ironically, the Satanist viewpoint on individualism could easily be “uplifted” to a Group philosophy were it not that hellbent on the individual only, for it claims : “Our society is too much about other people’s affairs as a means of distracting us from our own issues. Satanism is about making your affairs your own, and leaving the affairs of others alone unless they insist on making their affairs a part of yours.” [52]

Wouldn’t that sound immediately reasonable if we were to change in the first sentence the word “people’s” to “the affairs of other races”? Even more so, Lianna goes to say : ” “We must defend our right to be, should others try to take it from us, but also insure that we do not violate the same right for another. We must act with reason and responsibility. We should seek out inspiration, truth, and beauty in all things, and live without fear or guilt.” [52]

One can hardly disagree with such a statement – but it looses all its value and purpose once one realizes that it is based on individual anarchism. These poor idiots are praising freedom so much, yet do not understand that they absolutely have no impact on anything by being discarded individuals without any purpose, group consciousness or link to anything. They hope that the rest of the world will understand them and simply let them be.

Christianity happened. Islam happened. Judaism conquered us. And now we are being invaded from every single possible angle. What is the Satanist going to do about it? He is going to try to “assimilate” and “integrate” others into accepting his worldview.

Satanism supposedly looks even to Nature to find reason and logic – it even goes as far as to understand the instinctual need to survive – but it fails miserably at it as it sees all simply as “one” and the “same”. How very Christian of them and they must be like that because they directly oppose the Jewish teaching which is racially exclusive. Satanists, essentially, are in opposition to everything which Jews claim. Since Jews are Zionists, Satanists are Globalists. However, since Satanists do not openly engage into conflicts with their enemies, because they do not have any enemies, the Jews can remain Zionists and also further push Globalism without any opposition.

The only opposition in the story comes from the White Aryans whom the Jews wish to exterminate – and in order to get that done – they use Satanists against us, to whom they explain that we are Racist, Xenophobic, Islamophobic, Geographical, Ethnic, etc. – everything what a Satanist detests. So, they must get rid of that and since they cannot directly and openly kill us as it would go pretty much against their Satanic idea of having an “enemy”, they include both Christians and Muslims – on top of any and all non-Whites – to do the dirty job for them.

A vicious cycle of idiocy, isn’t it? That is in short what is going on in our world. Lianna goes on to say the following : “Christian beliefs are based upon the Judaic religion and typically represent the most direct threat to our beliefs and way of life. Therefore, should not Judaism be treated as a real threat to Satanism, even the true enemy of Satan?” [61] She even admits that there is a whole bunch of data available on the Jewish plot of world conquest. In this case she mentions Satanic groups which align to the “Nazi-Germany” philosophy, but condemns them immediately for allowing racism, homophobia and gender bias to occur. After all, Jews are racist, homophobic, gender biased – shouldn’t a Satanist be against that?

Ain’t that a kick in the ass, right? For someone who is so hellbent on being free, these people just can’t do anything else but the exact opposite of what the Jew God says. No rationality here. No true reasoning. This isn’t even application of logic. There is no room in this scenario for the Aryan or the survival of the White Race. Satanism is, in its essence, entirely based on Judaism – just as Christianity is. Everything degenerate that is going on is coming, as we have seen right now, from this application of Satanism.

And who is leading all of these movements of degeneracy? Jews. Jews are behind race-mixing, multi-culturalism, diversity, transgenderism, pedophilia, bestiality, the porn industry, equality, etc. One may even reasonably ask – with Jews being behind all of it – why even call it different labels? It isn’t Satanism – it is Judaism. It isn’t Christianity – it is Judaism. It isn’t Islam – it is Judaism. It isn’t Communism – it is Judaism. It isn’t Zionism – it is Judaism. It isn’t Bolshevism – it is Judaism. Call it as it is. Judaism.

The Author goes full good-goy-retard by finally claiming the following : “In other words, god’s chosen should be recruited or at least subverted, not opposed and destroyed. Satan is obviously an equal opportunity deity.” [62] Makes you wonder about various pro-White figureheads suggesting that we accept suddenly Jews among us, ally ourselves with them, try to subvert them, use and abuse them. Those fancy “reactionary Jews”.

We are in deep shit folks. Deep. Fucking. Shit.

The rest of the book describes various rituals, knowledge of the occult arts and paganism and teachings for people who are interested in Satanism. There are, here and there very useful insights such as the idea that one has to work within the nature of the thing he wishes to manipulate in order to achieve success [118] – meaning that Jews used our compassion, primarily, to subvert and mind-fuck us. In other words, one might use the Jews through money flow or boosting of their ego – trap them by letting them think they are winning in a certain scenario.

There is an interesting description of Baphomet to be found : “Baphomet represents the union of opposites without their mutual destruction or a change in either side.” How they don’t see race-mixing as going against that symbol is beyond me, but as we have noticed before, logic and reason don’t seem to be their strongest point. Later on in the book the various scenes from the movie “Eyes Wide Shut” are described. Members of a group meeting wear masks and later on proceed to have an orgy. [142] I thought about that movie a long time ago and figured back then that there is one single reason for that : They cannot experience “freedom” while having an “identity” which is represented by their appearance, their face, their job, etc. So, they wear masks to remove that in order to be “truly free”.

It also mentions that the new member of the society has to kiss the ass of a person who is disguised as the Devil. [143] Talk about the Jewish operated Wrestling shows, aye? Later on, on the altar, there is a nude woman which is going to be penetrated either by items or by the priest himself. Another woman pisses during the ritual as well – all of what we have mentioned, mind you – is to be found in the Jewish run porn industry as well. Besides putting his penis into the “vagina”, which represents the “altar” of their… temple – bread is also put into it.

To sum all of this up, we shall remind ourselves a little bit about the Kybalion and its teachings of Hermetics. In it the main idea of “God” as we described it before is “mental energy” – or, to put it in other words – willpower. It is the life force, the spirit of the individual, of the group, ethnicity, race – everything. From its perspective, in its worldview, mentality is the only important thing, for on it depends your ability to not only resist other minds and mentalities, but also to preserve your own – your own Self. When one reads the Kybalion with a sharp mind, one will see within it political manipulation explained, one can find tactics on how to abuse and use someone else – tactics of diversion, of division and conquering, of deceptive wars. You will basically find within it the idea of using a weak-willed, mind-manipulated group B to destroy a stronger-willed group A, in addition to you already subverting group A in order to make it fight against its own self. The scenario I just told you is self-evident in our modern day times : Whites are indoctrinated to Hate their own Self, while non-Whites are not only shipped into their lands, but also made to hate Whites as well. Thus the magic of using the idiotic group B to destroy group A is fulfilled, something which we already described within this article as well.

Within the Kybalion there is an entire chapter just and only on Gender as well – explaining how the use of both the Masculine and Feminine is not only crucial – but existential. One cannot go without it. One cannot fight against an outside mental energy, a manipulative source, without having a strong Masculine and Feminine principle within one’s own Self. The Masculine must defend the Feminine, for once the Masculine drops the Feminine starts to re-shape itself according to its surroundings. Since it has no Will of its own, it submits to the Will of others. This sentence is the basis of all Abrahamic religions which tell you to submit either to Jesus, Yahweh or Allah – you are never told to have an own Self and to Spiritually develop it – this reaches its highest degree in the New Testament with Jesus telling you to literally hate your own Self in order to follow Him, his Will. Impressive, isn’t it? Look at this modern-day example on this link here, where German parents didn’t want their kid to go to a Mosque on a School trip, fearing that they might indoctrinate their young child there – they had to go to court and are charged to pay 300 euros – who knows, they might even imprison them. This is what the Jews and their pets have done to our Mentality. Anyways, what interests us the most here is this one teaching from the Kybalion : Everything is Dual; everything has poles; everything has its pair of opposites; like and unlike are the same; opposites are identical in nature, but different in degree; extremes meet; all truths are but half-truths; all paradoxes may be reconciled.

Which means, in other words, that Satanism and Judaism, the supposed oppositions, are actually exactly the same – we didn’t really need the Kybalion in order to realize that, we identified their Jewishness before on our own – but, I figured it might be good to add this point in here in case for those who might need more confirmation from various other sources. Judaism is anti-European and since Satanism basically attempts only to do the opposite of Judaism – it is still based only upon Judaism. This shouldn’t be too difficult to grasp. If Christianity is supposedly in opposition to Judaism – then, yet again – it is based upon it and offers absolutely nothing to the European. Christianity is also in opposition to Satanism, which just empowers this vicious cycle. We need our own movement, we need our own spirituality, we need our own perception and perspective of life. We need something that does not exist just and only as an opposition to Jews – we need something that represents the Aryan. And when we become that Aryan again, we won’t give a flipping fuck about any Jewish opinion, we won’t care what they say, write, what movie they make, what they try to brainwash us with – it will all become irrelevant to us, they will never again be able to penetrate our minds for we will be living in an entirely different level – on the Aryan level. We won’t be having discussions, debates, mental conflicts on Jewish issues – we will live, breathe and manifest an Aryan White European existence for our own Self. That is the true “opposition” to them. Time to make that happen. (Additional crucial information to be found in my comment on the article and at the end of it, for those who might share it on other places)

