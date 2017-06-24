Precursor To The Global Crime Syndicate: The 19th-Century Opium Trade

http://www.renegadetribune.com/precursor-global-crime-syndicate-19th-century-opium-trade/

History will be kind to me for I intend to write it.” — Winston Churchill

The Chinese opium trade of the 19th Century was instrumental to the early incarnation of the global Crime Syndicate and put it into high gear. It was just the right degree of exploitative criminality, deep-state intelligence and enormous looting to launch, enrich and link the progenitors of today’s system.

To review, during the first quarter of the 19th century the British were in desperate straits to procure tradable goods to the Chinese. China was only interested in gold and silver.

Enter unscrupulous David Sassoon (1792-1864), a Jew out of Bombay, who developed the drug trade in opium. This cash crop was perfect for Indian conditions in Bengal and Madras. Sassoon sent his all-Jewish agents into China and eventually his six sons, who proved to be ruthlessly capable crime operatives at carrying out the necessary infestations. They established what is called the “Rothschild’s of the East.”

Incidentally, it’s quite obvious Wikipedia has been thoroughly scrubbed by “someone,” because Sassoon’s role in establishing the Shanghai opium-bund (exchange) is only briefly mentioned. Almost the whole script is devoted to Sassoon’s Indian sweat-labor cotton-milling business. A more accurate version is available at Wikispooks.

In actuality, Sassoon and his Jewish agents kick-started China’s opium market in China. As the Jewish Encyclopedia readily admits, they had a monopoly on the opium trade in both China and Japan. It further states that Sassoon attributed his great success to the employment of his sons as his agents.

Of course, the British were cut in on the deal and thoroughly corrupted. Transshipment into China was handled in the early days by British firms, such as Jardine Matheson & Co.

By 1839, this criminal operation in drugs had addicted an estimated five to 10 million Chinese and set back social and economic conditions in that country by centuries. It was one of the better divide-and-conquer strategies ever devised by the global Crime Syndicate.

Opium was prohibited in China, and the Manchu Emperor of China didn’t take the opium infestation laying down. Rather, he moved aggressively by dumping a fortune’s worth of the merchant’s opium into Canton bay and destroying production facilities.

Sassoon and his posse then successfully lobbied for military intervention. England sent an expeditionary force from India to intervene, and they ravaged China’s coastline in a series of battles. Eventually, they dictated the terms of a settlement.

The 1842 Treaty of Nanking opened the way for a further explosion in the opium trade, which went on until the Maoist Communists finally eradicated it a century later. At one point, it was estimated that at least 30 million Chinese were addicted to opium.

In addition, Britain took the territory of Hong Kong, unilaterally fixed China’s tariffs at a low rate (aka “free trade”) and arranged for the “merchants” in Canton to pocket $3 million as compensation for the loss of their ill-gotten property.

The Sassoon family’s enterprise relocated to Hong Kong, where it expanded into “merchant” banking. Various opium dealers formed the Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank. Over time, the bank — today known as HSBC — would extend its reach into the drug fields of the Middle East and Ibero-America.

Throughout the 19th century, British families Matheson, Keswick, Swire, Dent, Inchcape and Baring, and the Jewish families of the Sassoons and Rothschilds controlled China’s drug traffic.

In 1887, the big Sassoon and Rothschild clans merged by marriage. They were by that time operating out of London, where they intermarried with British aristocracy (City of London), were knighted and went on to finance and promote the Bolshevik and Zionist movements and God knows what else.

To the victors go the spoils, and over time the true history of the opium business was whitewashed and obfuscated by these powerful interests. They have branched off into media control, which today explains the criminal do-not-trust nature of that influence that I document constantly.

There is no way I could do justice to this topic in just this introductory article, but I believe at least some awareness must be applied to our fundamental intuition about how the world functions. Time and time again, you will see these Crime Syndicate scions landing top positions in intelligence and finance. Since the establishment of Zionist Israel, it has morphed into new manifestations.

Facing continual blow back, the British fought a second opium war in China from 1856 to 1860. In due course, the crop was grown in China proper, especially in Sichuan province, allowing a new generation of criminal enterprises to develop. This second war opened up the market to additional players.

In typical modern style, a Crime Syndicate “marketing campaign” emerged that promoted opium smoking as a fashionable, even refined pastime. Opiates were instrumental to the launch of a number of international pharma companies.

Enter the Americans: The destabilization of China and the building of the western U.S. railroads opened the floodgates for human trafficking (Shanghai’ing, as they called it) and expanding of the Chinese opium trade by Americans. The American families of Perkins, Astor and Forbes made tens of millions off of the opium trade. The Perkins founded Bank of Boston, which is today known as Credit Suisse.

William Hathaway Forbes was a director at Hong Kong Shanghai Bank shortly after it was founded in 1866. John Murray Forbes was the U.S. agent for the Barings banking family, which financed most of the early drug trade. The Forbes family heirs later launched Forbes magazine. And I covered Secretary of State’s John Forbes Kerry family lineage.

U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s grandfather Warren Delano created his wealth from the China opium crime racket. Like U.S. Secretary of State John Forbes Kerry, FDR claimed not to know anything about it.

Note that as a general rule of thumb, when the words “Boston Brahmin” and “merchant” appear in historic contexts, it’s whitewash code for drugs or other criminal activity.

The cesspool of “connected people” stemming from this opium cartel of British elite, American Brahmin and Sassoon-Rothschilds runs deep and wide well up to present day. I’ve barely scratched the surface here and can now see that I didn’t fully appreciate the influence of opium and bloodline connections.

I used to dismiss the talk about secret societies, such as Skull & Bones, but no more. Incidentally, the primary outfit in the opium trade was Russell & Company, the trustee of Skull & Bones.

Is it simply a coincidence that so many worldwide movers and shakers today spewed forth from this old line of criminal activity? Nothing to see here, move along?

