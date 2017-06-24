Germany Raids 36 Homes Over Politically Incorrect Postings on Social Media

The German government is filled with traitors who hate their own people. They’re raiding homes of Germans who say politically incorrect things on social media at the same time there are millions of hajis raping and killing people around their country.

From CNet:

Germany is serious about cracking down on hate speech on social media.

German police on Tuesday raided the homes of 36 people accused of hateful postings on social media, reported The New York Times. The posts reportedly included “threats, coercion and incitement to racism.”

The raids, performed by officers for Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office, mostly targeted people accused of political right-wing incitement but also included two people accused of left-wing extremism and one person accused of making threats based on a person’s sexual orientation.

The Federal Criminal Police Office and Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Not sure what else can be said about this insanity. One could argue that Germany is the most Orwellian country on the planet. They literally are prosecuting people for thought crimes!