Big discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S8, Steam summer sale, and more tech deals

This week we already mentioned several big sales, including another T-Mobile BOGO deal for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Steam’s annual summer sale on popular (and sometimes not-so-popular) PC gaming titles. But we’ve also got some new deals to tell you about, the most noteworthy being eBay’s $125 discount on Samsung’s unlocked S8and S8 plus, which is already only available at limited quantities. (So, you might want to act fast if you want one.)
Also! A reminder that you have three more days to take advantage of Amazon’s deal on the Echo Show, ending June 28th.
THIS WEEK’S BEST DEALS
- Last call: Amazon Echo Show: Save $100 (use code SHOW2PACK) when you preorder two Amazon Echo Shows. There are still no reviews, so in the meantime, here are the five highlights from the Echo Show announcement last month. As mentioned earlier this week, you can now watch your smart home camera from an Echo Show.
- Last call: Lenovo Laptop Sale: Save up to 43 percent on home laptops until June 28th, including the Yoga 900S which is now starting at $844.
- Last call: Monoprice deals: Until June 25th (Sunday) take 15 percent off your order with promo code SUMMER15. As mentioned before, they have good USB-C cables worth checking out.
- Samsung S8 T-Mobile deal: As mentioned on Monday, Samsung is offering another buy one, get one free deal for a limited time, available through the T-Mobile and Samsungwebsites.
- eBay S8 Unlocked deals: The online retailer is discounting both the S8 and S8 Plus phones by $125, selling the S8 for $599.99 and the S8 Plus for $699.99.
- Steam summer sale: As we covered on Thursday, Steam’s big sale just launched and runs until July 5th.
- Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones: The Bluetooth headphones are at the lowest price we’ve seen, down to $328 on Amazon (about $20 lower than the previous all-time low).
- ASUS ZenBook Flip Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC: Save $270 at the Microsoft Store, bringing the price down to a fairly attainable $479.
- Sony Sound Bar deals: If you’re in the market to enhance your home audio, you can save 20 percent (now $398) on the CT800 with 4K HDR and Google Home Support(2017 model) until July 1st. Also save 29 percent (now $198) on the CT290 Ultra-Slim 300W with Bluetooth (2017 model) until July 8th.
Looking for gaming deals? Check out Polygon’s gaming deals roundup here.
