All News is Fake News

http://www.renegadetribune.com/news-fake-news/

The freedom of the press mantra is fake news because all corporate media content is rigidly controlled. Television and newspapers are a lesson in non-too sophisticated mind manipulation.

Things actually deteriorated since former New York Tribune editor John Swinton, addressing a Press Association convention in 1893, said;

There is no such thing as an independent Press. If you express an honest opinion, you know beforehand it would never appear in print.”

Without a single positive outcome NATO conflicts turn out to be unmitigated disasters. Last year alone, Washington DC inspired conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria put 20.9 million refugees on the road to nowhere.

A United Nations report reveals that during 2016 more than 65 million people were forced from the homes and homelands. The top nations from which refugees fled have one thing in common; all are targets of Washington DC and NATO regime change interventions.

In terms of refugee crisis, human misery and ethnic genocide Washington DC can be compared to that of the Bolsheviks in Russia and Central Europe. It is estimated that the US / NATO alliance has been the direct cause of 30 million martyrs since 1945. You will not discover this verified information in mainstream media.

The human misery in American-sponsored Israeli-occupied Palestine has its equal only in Ukraine’s Holodomor (holocaust). One-quarter of the population (10 million Christian martyrs) were starved to death. Needless to say, the culprits then were also Jewish, their apologists’ media hacks, and the financiers the Jewnited States.

In 2011 NATO invaded peaceful prosperous Libya. The oil-rich nation was the richest and most benign of Africa’s 53 nations. Right on cue, media hacks beforehand obligingly demonised Libya’s soon to be overthrown head of state.

Muammar Gadhafi, designated the country’s leader by elected tribal councils’, was vilified by palace hacks. This demonization had the effect of disarming anti-war protestors and softening up EU electorates.

During that unscrupulous NATO invasion UK Foreign Secretary William Hague and his military henchmen were never off the television or out of the newspapers. Thus, they were given free PR to make their case. Not once were these warmongers robustly questioned by editors or TV presenters.

If we had a genuinely free media these hapless goons would today be vigorously questioned by genuinely non-partisan presenters. These warmongers would be subjected to their being questioned by audiences that have not been vetted beforehand. All the hawks and their apologists have since disappeared after their having been paid well to shaft the gullible public.

Can you recall genuine debate in which those opposed to non-European or refugee displacement were allowed to mirror the host people’s disenchantment? I can’t either.

Recently, media reported a pro-refugee march through Madrid. Not once did they mention that these protestors are in effect prostitutes. Their protest is organised and funded by NGOs as are the protestors. Protesting pays good money when George Soros is picking up the bill.

Here in Europe we are all negatively affected by anti-Russian trade sanctions. Yet, U.S inspired embargoes have rebounded catastrophically. Russia has benefited as have the European Union’s trade rivals. I do not recall a single member of the hapless political elite being robustly questioned on this hot topic.

The splintering near bankrupt European Union is headed by two unelected Presidents and a coven of Commissioners. The EU is no more democratic than was the Soviet Bloc with which it has been compared. This too is off the media radar.

There are honest journalists but an open mind and mouth often ends in death or exile. Former editor of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: “I’ve been a journalist for about 25 years, and I’ve been educated to lie, to betray, and not to tell the truth to the public.”

Soon afterwards, in full health, 56-year old Dr Udo Ulfkotte suddenly died. So did former CIA Director William Colby after saying, “The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media.”

Australian investigative journalist John Pilger: “We have got to stop using the term mainstream (media). It is actually an extreme. What could be more extreme than institutions that popularise rapacious wars and deceive about economic policy?”

Fernando Casado, Spanish analyst and legal expert: “Some journalists are quite open-minded and aware of the real situation, but have no choice but to write what is expected of them by their editors in order to make both ends meet and have a decent salary.”

Corporate media is as out of touch with popular sentiment as are politicians. Try to make the connection. Then, let us fantasise that one day we might enjoy a genuinely free press in which debate is actually encouraged rather than manipulated at best and marginalised at worst.