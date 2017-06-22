Rep. Scalise Upgraded to “Fair” Condition

For the past week, millions of Americans around the United States have been wondering whether GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise will pull through after being badly wounded in the Alexandria, Virginia, shooting last week.

After initially being close to death and in critical condition, Scalise’s condition was upgraded to “serious” over the weekend. On Wednesday, doctors announced Scalise’s condition was upgraded to “fair,” The Daily Callerreported.

This is a stunning development, especially considering that just over a week ago Scalise was on the brink of death because of his injuries, and doctors were having to perform multiple surgeries.

“Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress,” said a statement released by MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Scalise is being treated. “He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

While this is good news, it doesn’t mean Scalise will be back up on his feet in a few days. He will probably need more surgeries given the extent of the internal damage, and will likely need some intense physical therapy.

Scalise got incredibly lucky. He lost a lot of blood from the gunshot wound, and had several internal organs severely damaged from the bullet. He could have died were it not for the skilled medical team at the hospital.