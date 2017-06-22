According to a recent report by ETNews, LG will show off the upcoming V30 at IFA in Berlin. The company will officially announce the device during an event taking place one day before IFA kicks off, on August 31. This lines up with previous speculation we deemed likely to be true.

The report also claims that the phablet will go up for pre-order in South Korea more or less right after its reveal, where it will retail for 800,000 KRW (around $700). It will officially go on sale in September in the country and will probably make its way to other markets around the world about a month later, just like the V20.

The LG V30 will go head to head with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to be announced around the same time (August 26 to be precise). The V30 will reportedly be quite different than its predecessor in terms of design and will look a lot more like the G6. This is probably considered as a good thing by most users because it means that the phablet will have small bezels around the screen.

The V30 is expected to feature an OLED display, the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, a dual-camera setup on the back, a new ESS Quad DAC, 3.5 mm headphone port, and come in three storage variants: 32, 64, and 128 GB. Unlike its predecessor, it won’t have a removable battery, likely because it will be resistant to water and dust. It will also feature a secondary screen on top, just like the other smartphones in the V series.

Based on the info we have so far, the V30 sound like a very promising device that just might give the Galaxy Note 8 a run for its money. Especially if it will carry a more affordable price tag than Samsung’s second-half flagship. Now we just have to wait and see if the V30 gets a global launch this time around.