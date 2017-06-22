JOHNNY DEPP JOKES ABOUT ASSASSINATING DONALD TRUMP

Actor Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 22, 2017.. (photo credit:DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

Fifty-four-old-actor Johnny Depp is no stranger to controversy, but he found himself in hotter water than usual on Thursday for a remark against US President Donald Trump, The Telegraph reported.

“I think Trump needs help,” he said while promoting his film The Libertine at Glastonbury Festival. “There are a lot of dark places he could go.”

He continued, “I’m not insinuating anything – by the way, this will be in the press and it will be horrible – but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Follow Chet Cannon ✔@Chet_Cannon Johnny Depp: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?” Crowd reaction? Cheers & laughter GOP reps targeted/shot days ago



In response to cheers, Depp added, “Don’t worry, I’m not an actor, I lie for a living.”

American actress Kathy Griffin recently lost a contract with CNN due to a failed attempt at comedy in which she was photographed holding a model of Trump’s bloody and decapitated head.