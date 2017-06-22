American carnage: Here are 7 ways the Senate’s Trumpcare bill will screw over patients

The Senate Republican Party released its proposed health care bill on Thursday — and while it had significant differences with the bill that passed the House, it will keep much of the original bill’s same architecture.

From higher deductibles to massive cuts to Medicaid to higher premiums for older Americans, the Senate bill will make life worse for patients from the minute it’s enacted.

Below, we go through the seven biggest ways the Senate Trumpcare bill screws over Americans.

1. American insurance companies will charge higher deductibles. One of the bill’s key provisions is repealing Obamacare’s cost-sharing subsidy program that is used to better fund insurers so they don’t have to pass added costs off on their patients in the form of higher deductibles. Eliminating this program will mean higher deductibles for patients.

2. Medicaid beneficiaries in the northeast will see funding for their treatments cut. States that exceed average per-patient Medicaid spending by 25 percent will be penalized by having their allotted funding slashed by up to 2 percent per year.

However, it turns out that rural states like Alaska and North Dakota might not be affected, as Weismann notes that the bill contains a special carve out for “low density states” that would exempt them from penalties.

3. All people who got their coverage through the Medicaid expansion will see it wiped out by 2025. Starting in 2020, the bill will start reducing the amount of money allotted to Medicaid, which significantly expanded under the Affordable Care Act. After 2024, the extra amount allotted to Medicaid will be gone completely, effectively repealing the entire expansion.

4. States will be able to deny you Medicaid if you’re unemployed. The bill allows states to set “work requirements” for Medicaid beneficiaries, meaning that if you’re out of a job, you won’t be able to get assistance.

The bill makes a few exceptions for this rule, as elderly people, pregnant women, and children cannot be denied access to Medicaid if they are unemployed.

5. Older Americans will see their premiums go up. The bill makes major adjustments to Obamacare’s regulations about what constitutes an “affordable” health care plan for individuals of different income brackets. In the new bill, the affordability thresholds are lowered for younger, healthier Americans — and are increased for older Americans who have greater risk of health problems.

Additionally, the bill repeals Obamacare’s provisions that bar insurers from charging more than three times as much money to older patients as they do to younger patients. Under the new bill, older patients can be charged up to five times as much as younger patients.

6. Your employer is no longer required to offer you affordable insurance. Under Obamacare, employers with 50 or more employees are required to offer their workers health plans whose costs do not exceed a certain percentage of their income.

Under the Senate bill, those protections are gone — meaning employers don’t have to offer you coverage, and they have no limits on how much money can be charged for the coverage they do offer.

7. Planned Parenthood would get completely defunded for a year. The bill proposes completely eliminating federal subsidies to Planned Parenthood for a year, which would reduce the organization’s ability to offer critical care to women who need it.

“Slashing Medicaid and blocking millions of women from getting preventive care at Planned Parenthood is beyond heartless,” Planned Parenthood boss Cecile Richards said in response to the bill. “One in five women in this country rely on Planned Parenthood for care. They will not stay silent as politicians vote to take away their care and their rights.”