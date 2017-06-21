Top 25 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities All Have Non-White Majority Populations

Every year the FBI compiles a giant collection of data on crime in United States of America.

The FBI defines violent crime as murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. We’ve rounded up the most dangerous cities in America based on the number of violent crimes per 100,000 people reported for each city. We only considered cities with 100,000 residents or more. America’s safest cities have a large white majority poplulations but the top 25 most dangerous cities all have a heavily non-white majority. Is this a coincidence?

1. Flint, Mich.

Flint reported 2,337 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

[56.6% black, 3.9% Hispanic.]

2. Detroit, Mich.

The city also reported 48.2 murders per 100,000 people. The national average is 4.7 murders per 100,000 people.

[82.7% black, 6.8% Hispanic.]

3. St. Louis, Mo.

The city also reported 58.7 forcible rapes per 100,000 people. The national average is 26.8 forcible rapes per 100,000 people.’

[49.2% black, 3.5% Hispanic.]

4. Oakland, Calif.

Oakland reported 1,683 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

[28% black, 25.4% Hispanic.]

5. Memphis, Tenn.

The city also reported 61 forcible rapes per 100,000 people. The national average is 26.8 forcible rapes per 100,000 people.

[63.3% black, 6.5% Hispanic.]

6. Little Rock, Ark.

The city also reported 440 robberies per 100,000 people. The national average is 113.7 robberies per 100,000 people.

[42.3% black, 6.8% Hispanic.]

7. Birmingham, Ala.

The city also reported 853 [Ed: 85.3?] forcible rapes per 100,000 people. The national average is 26.8 forcible rapes for 100,000 people.

[62.5% black, 1.6% Hispanic.]

8. Atlanta, Ga.

Atlanta reported 1,433 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

[Ed.:54% black, 5.2% Hispanic.]

9. Baltimore, Md.

The city also reported 31.3 murders per 100,000 people. The national average is 4.7 murders per 100,000 people.

[63.7% black, 4.2% Hispanic.]

10. Stockton, Calif.

The city also reported 448.3 robberies per 100,000 people. The national average is 113.7 robberies per 100,000 people.

[12.2% black, 40.3% Hispanic.]

(American Renaissance)