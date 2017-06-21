Rep. Jacky Rosen (Feminist Kike), Nevada Democrat, reportedly eyeing Senate seat

Posted in Daily News, The Jewish Problem, U.S. Politics, Evils of Feminism, U.S. News by

Jacky Rosen

WASHINGTON (JTA) — U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, a freshman Democrat from Nevada, reportedly is eyeing a Senate run next year.

Politico reported Monday that Rosen, a software developer whose only elective experience prior to her successful congressional run last year was as president of Ner Tamid, a Reform synagogue in suburban Las Vegas, was favored by former Sen. Harry Reid as the likeliest challenger to unseat Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev.

Reid, who retired last year as the party leader in the Senate, remains a powerhouse in Nevada politics and still has a say in whom the party advances.

In its report, Politico said Reid favored Rosen because she is a fresh face, making it harder for Heller and Republicans to attack her.

Nevada is considered one of the few likely Senate pickups for Democrats in 2018. Heller is the only Republican incumbent whose state voted for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election in November.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s