Canadian Mother Goes On Racist Rant About Just Wanting ‘White Doctor’ For Son

A Canadian woman caused a huge stir in a medical center Sunday when she demanded she only wanted a “white doctor” to treat her sick son.

A bystander at Rapid Access to Medical Specialists in Mississauga, Canada, caught the encounter on video and uploaded it to YouTube. In the video, the woman can be heard berating staff while asking for a white doctor at the clinic who “speaks English” and was born in Canada. Others in the waiting room stood up to the woman, outright calling her a racist.

“Can I see a doctor please, that’s white?” the woman asked a staff member. “That doesn’t have brown teeth, that speaks English.”

After a staff member told her that her son needed to see a pediatrician and that no one on their staff met her demands, things quickly escalated. Staff members told her to go to a hospital instead of the clinic, but she said she refused to go there “with all those Paki doctors” and called another patient a “bitch” for challenging her statement.

She continued to ask for a doctor who was at least born in Canada or spoke English.

“Being white in this country, I should just shoot myself,” the woman said in the video.

Other patients appeared upset with the woman’s behavior and asked if the clinic had security. One parent could be seen moving her child away from the scene.

“My kid is part not-white, so can we get someone to see him that at least speaks English?” the first woman said. People in the waiting area pointed out that the staff had been communicating with her perfectly well in English so far.

The clinic has refused to talk to the media regarding the incident.

Hitesh Bhardwaj, who shot and posted the video, told CTV Toronto that the incident disturbed him.

“Seeing it so openly, without any fear, in front of so many people, without even fearing that someone can report her ― it was really shocking,” Bhardwaj told CTV Toronto.

Bhardwaj, an immigrant from India, also commended a young woman in the video who went “right up to her face” and scolded the mother in the middle of her scene.

“Your child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a doctor,” the young girl said. “You are extremely rude and racist. Wanna talk about Paki people being in a hospital? Maybe check yourself in.”

Instead of apologizing for her offensive behavior, the woman yelled that the real reason people were upset at her was because she was white.