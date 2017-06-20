The Management Of Human Beings

http://www.renegadetribune.com/management-human-beings/

I would like to address a comment underneatth my last article, Shock. Confuse. Reframe, in which I discussed how I believe that we were being hypnotised during psychological operations, to ensure we take the ‘framed’ view that was intended for us.

I don’t quite get it. Does author of the article tried to say that this is all a scam?”

Of course we could assume that the person is being sarcastic, as the article exactly states this position, but then as I was going to reply, I realised my reply in itself was a huge response. If this person is truly bewildered at how I could think this way, then I would like to give that person, and others with the same thinking, the reasons why I have come to such ideas. As Renegade Broadcasting & Tribune are becoming bigger by the day and new readers and listeners are constantly coming in, perhaps it is my duty to not always assume people are at the same level of understanding, and that I should be clear, precise and as informative as possible. I want my fellow Aryan souls to understand what exactly a psychological operation is, and how it ties in with applied psychology.

A Psychological Operation is used to convey a message of belief to people using emotional and cognitive message framing to individuals and to groups of people – families, friends, students and cultures. All have a perceptual base belief of something, and that something could be in conflict with another individual, group, families etc.

The USA Psychological Operations are to meet the requirements for the military agenda, and this is where most literature can be found on the subject, but this principle of manipulation is used across the board.

These operations are associated with ‘incidents’ and ‘events’ of horror, in which the operatives carry out an event as a false flag and ensure that our loving leaders gain from it in several ways, but there is also perceived horror, in which they want people to believe that a huge event has happened, when it really has not.

So, how did I come to the grand conclusion that we are being hypnotised during such psychological operations?

It was back when I was a mere ‘truther’, as they are named, which unfortunately does not mean they possess the truth, and are possibly the most hypnotised of all. Such people are usually leading the agenda of our elite jewish leaders, who happily guide the pathway for them.

As I was reading up on Applied Psychology, I came across a book on Psychological Operations, in which it explained the benefits of staging events to guarantee the support of the people, which allows the manipulators to go ahead in completing whatever the desired outcome may be.

‘Oh‘ I realised, ‘Psy Op means Psychological Operation and is actually a real thing, not just a name us information seekers and researchers came to.‘ I also decided that I would never use the word Psy Op in discussions and only ever use Psychological Operation, so others could always google the things I said. However in my last post, I did use ‘Psy Op’ and I also briefly touched upon things without explanation, but of course this is unavoidable unless an author is writing a book and dedicating the first chapter to phrases and terminology, which books often do. However, I like to keep my articles short, as I know many people are pressed for time.

When I was introduced to Applied Psychology, I had to learn ‘The Theory of Planned Behaviour’for an exam. This theory involves exactly what it says – planning behaviour.

I doubted that this was moral and voiced my concern with my tutors, and their reply was simply, ‘it is moral when done for the right reasons’. They then explained to the class that sometimes it is of benefit to have someone else making monetary decisions on behalf of the rest of us. This ‘greater good’ argument would result in ridiculous questions to answer like, what if you had enough medicine to save the lives and cure 500 people, but another medicine could make the lives of 1500 people easier, but not cure them and they will eventually die. Everyone was debating this awful decision, which had to be made, which any seven year old could just make disappear by saying ‘make them cheaper or get someone else to make them cheaper’. Whilst this boring lengthy debate was ongoing I was reading up on what a ‘Cognitive Miser’ was, a this is also a reason that we all must be told what to do, for ‘the greater good’ of course.

The ‘Cognitive Miser’ idea states that when we are presented with information, we will incorrectly understand it and then come to a biased viewpoint that has not been analytically thought out. Now this made me giggle, because the supposed reason we need others to evaluate on our behalf is being deliberately caused by our governments. ‘Message Framing‘ in a ‘Guilt’ or ‘Reward’ frame, is used by our governments to ensure we do not critically evaluate the information given to us, as it has been presented in such a way that analytical thinking is far from our reach, and emotional bribery is the only tool used, regardless as to whether we are ‘Cognitive Misers’ or not.

So, as you can see, before I was even aware of Renegade, I was aware of our brainwashing. Our universities train us to brainwash each other, for the sake of each other, because we have problems thinking about things, so it is best one ‘body’ thinks for us all.

Now of course we could retort that Hitler did not allow his great nation to make decisions either, that some ideals are far too complex and all information should not be given in entirety to its people. However, Hitler told his people that they would not be having a say in everything, whereas our governments today tell us that it is a democracy, that everything is up for debate, that we do have a voice, an opinion and a belief.

This is all fancy dress of course, so that we actually sign their documents for them. In other words, they put out their desire and we enforce it. Good old passionate advocates today are petitioning this, petitioning that, and begging for more rules while wearing an anarchist shirt. This is a classic confused, brainwashed person, who is being told where to stand, what to say, what to wear and he truly believes that he is being revolutionary.

Applied Psychology is used in healthcare, or killing people with pharmaceuticals, however you prefer to think about it.

Applied Psychology is used in our education systems to teach people more easily, or rather to better brainwash them, subliminally, and frame all of their opinions, making them all think that Hitler only wanted people with blue eyes and blonde hair, without even saying it.

Applied Psychology is in government. Hard to believe, I know, but these people are talking shit, total shit. None of them, not even poor little Corbyn or Trump, is speaking to you in an honest way, but rather using conversational hypnosis.

Applied Psychology is on your television. You know when your kids watched that episode of Max and Rubyand they focused on the egg for the entire episode, they were paid to put eggs into your minds, because advertising space is available everywhere, and cartoons are not the exception, but possibly the first rule.

Applied Psychology is in religion. I hate to tell you, but ‘god’ is even used when planning behaviours. All of those priests and little boy jokes, how funny was that? So funny, that when it all came to light, we all just rolled our eyes, like some magic hypnotic spell, ‘like we didn’t know that anyway.’ There was no action. How can you act on something you have always known and dismissed?

Applied Psychology is everywhere. Hypnosis is the psychological state of the masses. We are under one great big umbrella of psychological operations. Feel free to look up all of these psychological theories and find the jews at the top. It is like playing bingo where your number is always drawn.

I cannot leave things there, though. All of this is just an illusion, like those fantastic Magic Eye pictures you tried so hard to see when you were at school. Once you see one of them, in one picture, you have the eye for it, and you can see them all.

When you see the messaging, you cannot be messaged anymore. The trick lies in us not knowing how to see through it all, and fortunately more people are waking to our views.

When I started this trail for truth I never thought it would lead me here. When I first read of crooked politicians and the FDA, never did I think I would get here, but I did. Others are coming out of the spell, all of the time, everyday, and they just need to keep looking at new images to see what pops out of them.