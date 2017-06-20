Michael Collins Piper: White Nationalists as Zionist Tools

http://www.renegadetribune.com/michael-collins-piper-white-nationalists-zionist-tools/

The White Nationalist movement around the world is under siege from Zionist agents. Every place you turn of late we see yet another group or person all of a sudden do a total back flip and come out openly supporting Israel.

Please note that this audio from Michael Collins Piper is from 2011, well before the massive Muslim invasion, which was orchestrated by jews so as empty greater Israel and pit Europeans and Muslims against each other in a clash of civilizations. This not only takes the focus off of jewish leadership, but actually gets duped nationalists to do the jews’ dirty work for them! While Michael seems to have been influenced a bit by Mark Glenn, who held pro-Muslim and anti-White views, I sincerely hope you listen to what he says here and then take a good hard look at the traitorous “leadership” we have in White Nationalism.