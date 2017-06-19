Swedish Nationalists Charged Over Invader Center Bombings “Received Military Training In Russia”

Two of three nationalists currently on trial in Sweden over a series of bomb attacks in Gothenburg carried out against communists and an invader center “received military training in Russia shortly before the attacks,” the state prosecutor has claimed.

(New Observer Online)

The three men — all allegedly connected to the Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM), were charged last week in connection with a series of bombings in the western city of Gothenburg last winter.

A blast at an invader center on January 5th left an immigration office staff member seriously injured with wounds to his legs. Two months earlier, on November 11th, a bomb went off outside the Syndikalistiskt Forum Kafe, a well-known communist hangout. No one was injured in that blast.

Then an explosive device was found on January 25th at a campground which was temporarily housing invaders pretending to be refugees. It failed to detonate.

One man is accused of having constructed all three bombs, another of providing the explosives and a third of placing the bomb on the campsite, Sweden’s prosecutorial authority said.

“It is a matter of very serious crimes. We allege that the actions are politically motivated and that the targets are in line with such targets the Swedish white power movement has an interest in attacking,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

Although all three have been linked to the NRM, the attacks are not believed to be directly connected to the organization. “Rather, there are indications that they were dissatisfied with the leadership within the Nordic Resistance Movement for not wanting to use violence to the same extent as they wanted to,” said Ljungqvist. “We can also see that two of the suspects shortly before the attacks received military training in Russia.”