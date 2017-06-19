Google And Jigsaw Get Serious About “Extremist” Content

By Kurt Nimmo

Faced with fines in Europe, Google will enforce four new steps to identify “terrorist-related content” on its YouTube subsidiary.

“We are working with government, law enforcement and civil society groups to tackle the problem of violent extremism online. There should be no place for terrorist content on our services,” writes Kent Walker, general counsel for Google.

Walker says Google has “developed partnerships with expert groups, counter-extremism agencies, and the other technology companies to help inform and strengthen our efforts.”

Who are these expert groups and counter-extremism agencies? The Pew Research Center, the Anti Defamation League, and the Southern Poverty Law Center. In March, Google said they are “reputable sources that can be used for reputation research.”

The SPLC considers the “radical right” extremist. It also considers Donald Trump a lightning rod for xenophobia and racism. “Trump’s run for office electrified the radical right, which saw in him a champion of the idea that America is fundamentally a white man’s country,” Mark Potok wrote in February.

Potok believes the alt-right is a racist movement. It is a “rebranding of white supremacy for public relations purposes, albeit one that de-emphasizes Klan robes and Nazi symbols in favor of a more ‘intellectual’ approach.”

Potok and the SPLC are a reputable source?

While the focus now appears to be on Islamic extremism, it may soon include groups and individuals deemed extremist by the SPLC. It considers “antigovernment groups” extremist. These include the Oath Keepers, Lew Rockwell, the John Birch Society, the Eagle Forum, the Constitution Party, We Are Change, WorldNetDaily, Genesis Communication Network, What Really Happened, Infowars, Natural News, and hundreds of others. [Renegade Editor’s Note: That’s a great listing of controlled opposition right there!]

Jigsaw is Google’s technology incubator. According to Google boss Eric Schmidt, the the team’s mission “is to use technology to tackle the toughest geopolitical challenges, from countering violent extremism to thwarting online censorship to mitigating the threats associated with digital attacks.”

For more on this, see the Newsbud video I produced last year:

Kurt Nimmo is the editor of Another Day in the Empire